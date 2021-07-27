Times Network elevates Rahul Shivshankar and Vivek Srivastava

Times Network today announced key appointments and elevations in its Leadership team.

Commenting on the development, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, "2020 was a tumultuous year for the broadcasters and while we were severely tested by the pandemic, Times Network not just managed to harness every headwind in its path but continued to march ahead successfully by setting new industry benchmarks. The superior talent of our leadership team is one of key pillars that drove the network’s significant growth during these unprecedented times and accelerated our overall digital transformation efforts. These elevations are a recognition of their contribution to the growth of the company.”

On the Editorial front, Rahul Shivshankar has been elevated to Editorial Director while continuing to lead the editorial mandate of Times Now as its Editor-in-Chief. As already announced Navika Kumar has been appointed as the Editor-in-Chief of the soon to be launched Hindi News Channel, Times Now Navbharat besides continuing in her role as Group Editor, Times Network.

In line with the network’s aggressive digital plans, Times Network has further strengthened its digital portfolio and elevated Vivek Srivastava to President Strategy & Operations – Broadcast & Digital. He will lead the digital operations of the network and oversee product strategy, audience development and operations planning for both digital and broadcast businesses. Powering its digital transformation efforts, the Network has appointed Savvy Dilip as Executive Vice President & Head- Digital Growth. Savvy will lead product development, content led audience growth, technology based digital consumer experiences, social media amplification and online marketing for all the digital platforms of the Network. A seasoned professional, Savvy brings in-depth expertise across Marketing, Media, Product, Technology and Entrepreneurship. In her new role, Savvy will be reporting to Vivek Srivastava.

Other senior management promotions include Manish Wadkar, Senior Vice President & Head - Legal, Pranav Bakshi, Senior Vice President – Digital, Hina Jafri, Vice President & Head – Corporate Communications, Poonam Bavdanker, Vice President – Human Resources, Saurabh Bhowal, Vice President & Head – Content and Programming, Zoom & The Zoom Studios and Mihir Bhatt, Vice President & Executive Editor, Times Influence.

Continuing to play a pivotal role in aiding the Network’s growth, Leadership team comprising Jagdish Mulchandani - Chief Operating Officer and Executive President, Jignesh Kenia, Executive Vice President & Head – Corporate Strategy & Digital Transformation, Gaurav Dhawan, Executive Vice President - Revenue and S. Srivathsan as Executive Vice President and Head - Human Resources will drive their respective portfolios for the Network.

