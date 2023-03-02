TBWA\India hires Ranjeev Vij as MD, Nissan United 3.0

TBWA\India has announced the appointment of Ranjeev Vij as Managing Director, Nissan United 3.0 and executive director north.

In his new role, Vij will work towards elevating the impact of the Nissan United team and driving the growth strategy for the agency.

Govind Pandey, Chief Executive Officer at TBWA\India, said, “Having someone with Ranjeev’s unique blend of expertise in the intersection of consumer experience, technology, data, and design will only further accelerate our ambition to be the leader in total brand experience and disruptive thinking.

Vij joined TBWA from Adfactors PR where he was heading digital-first integrated creative mandates. He played a crucial role in scaling up the agency's digital practice.

Vij said, “There is no question the world is changing, the speed at which this change is taking place is extraordinary. To be successful, brands must disrupt the status quo through their ability to harness creativity, data, design, technology, experience, commerce, and advertising. To be able to do all of this at The Disruption Company, an agency that views Disruption as an antidote to incrementalism and transformational for exponential growth is exciting. I look forward to utilising my diverse experience and propelling our clients’ business forward.”

With over two and a half decades of experience in the United Kingdom and India, Vij has worked across agencies, consultancies, and start-ups, with stints at Ogilvy, Zeno, Cognizant, McCann, BBDO, Rediffusion and Lowe.

Previously, he launched Proximity (the digital, data and CRM arm of BBDO Worldwide in India, and set up the Digital Marketing and Business Unit for Cognizant in the UK.

In the past, he has worked on brands in India and Europe, such as Airtel, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Quaker, 7UP, Aviva, Dabur, Barclays, Visa, McCain, Levis, and Arcadia, to name a few.

In 2018, he was honoured amongst ‘100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders’ by World Digital Marketing Congress. During his career, he has steered some of the most awarded and memorable advertising & integrated PR campaigns which have been recognised at Cannes, Spikes Asia, Effies, ADMA, PR Week, Sabre, and WARC.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)