Adfactors PR appoints Ranjeev Vij as Vice-President, Digital

Ranjeev Vij, former Managing Partner at Ogilvy India and earlier Managing Director of Zeno Group (India), has joined Adfactors PR as Vice-President, Digital.

In the newly created national role, Vij will work closely with Madan Bahal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Adfactors PR in strengthening digital capabilities for the firm. He will also contribute to building a partner ecosystem across platforms as well as MarTech and technology companies - both in the Indian and international markets.

Vij brings over 25 years of advertising, digital, PR, and consulting experience. He has been associated with McCann, BBDO, Rediffusion, and Enterprise Nexus in various capacities; Ranjeev also launched ‘Digital Marketing Service’ Business Unit for Cognizant in the UK. His work and campaigns have been recognised – both nationally and internationally.

On the appointment, Bahal, said, “Adfactors PR is committed to building a market-leading position in terms of digital expertise and capabilities with a special focus on reputation, crisis, advocacy, and earned influence. Ranjeev’s mandate is to bolster these capabilities across our offices in a time-bound manner.”

Vij commented: “I am absolutely excited to join a market leader with a global reputation such as Adfactors PR. Digital has created a paradigm shift in reputation management and we will be working on a blueprint to serve our clients in the post-pandemic business environment. The firm is a Gold Standard in earned influence and we are determined to expand our value proposition in the digital domain.”