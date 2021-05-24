TBWA\India roped in as creative partner for Dixcy Textiles

The agency will work towards creating a 'bold and distinct new space' for the brand

TBWA\India, a premier creative agency, has partnered with Dixcy Textiles, to establish a distinctive brand voice and manage the creative portfolio for its leading brand, Dixcy Scott.

Speaking about being awarded the contract after a competitive pitch, Govind Pandey, Chief Executive Officer, TBWA\India, said, "With the revamped product line, Dixcy was looking for an agency partner to align the brand positioning of Dixcy Scott with their new vision and direction.

The Indian innerwear category is highly competitive yet similar in messaging. We are thrilled Dixcy has entrusted TBWA\India to partner with them on this journey and create a bold and distinct new space for the brand. We both see this as a fantastic opportunity to do some lovely breakthrough work for the brand."

Backed by Advent International since 2017, a private equity firm, Dixcy Textiles Private Limited is an innerwear brand with a vision to provide high-quality products at competitive prices through brands like Dixcy Scott, Josh, Uno and Slimz.

"We are happy to partner with TBWA\India on our journey to meet our vision for the Dixcy Scott brand. We see significant opportunities for growth, and we are confident that TBWA will help us create a compelling identity and voice for the brand that resonates with our customers. We welcome TBWA\India onboard and look forward to working with them," said Zoher Kapuswala, Head - Marketing, Dixcy Textiles.

