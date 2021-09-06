Taproot Dentsu's Santosh Padhi quits

He is reportedly currently serving the notice period and will move out of the agency network in September

After a decade-long journey, Santosh Padhi aka Paddy, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of Taproot Dentsu, has said goodbye to Dentsu network.

Padhi's next move is not known yet. He is currently serving the notice period and will move out of the agency network in September.



Padhi’s decision to move on comes days after Ajay Gahlaut was appointed Group Chief Creative Officer of dentsu Creative India. Dentsu India initiated the formation of a new structure for its creative service line in June this year that brought Taproot Dentsu along with Dentsu Webchutney, WATConsult, Perfect Relations, Isobar, Dentsu One, Dentsu

India and Dentsu Impact under the umbrella of Dentsu Creative India

Taproot was founded by Santosh Padhi and Agnello Dias. It was acquired by Dentsu Network in 2012, one of the initial accusations in India. Both co-founders had a lock-in of 5 years and their 100% shares transfer/hand over happened back in 2017.

Talking about his decsion to move on, Padhi said, “The new leadership team at Taproot Dentsu sets the tone for the future of the agency. They are a talented bunch of minds and I am confident they will continue to drive Taproot dentsu’s creative reputation going forward. I was lucky and blessed to have been showered with so much love and respect from the dentsu family over my wonderful 10-year-long journey. I preserve some beautiful memories which will always be close to my heart. My best wishes to the young & dynamic network for their further journey."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)