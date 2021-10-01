Tae-Jin Park named MD and CEO of Kia India

Kia India (KIN) today announced that Tae-Jin Park, Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer (CSBO) will assume the role of Managing Director and CEO, Kia India, effective on 4th October 2021. Mr Park has been associated with Kia India since January 2020.

Mr T J Park will succeed Mr Kookhyun Shim, the current MD & CEO of Kia India, who played a crucial role in introducing the Kia brand in India. Under his supervision, Kia India completed its manufacturing unit in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and started mass production of vehicles in record time. Under his dynamic leadership, Kia successfully chronicled multiple milestones within a short span in the country. Mr Kookhyun Shim will retire from his services and will move back to Korea.

In his new role, Mr Park will be responsible for company’s growth and market expansion in the country. He will lead the India operations and directly oversee the entire manufacturing, product strategy and development, business planning and sales.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Tae-Jin Park, the new Managing Director & CEO, Kia India said, “It is my honour and absolute privilege to lead India operations and take the Kia story in the country forward, building upon the strong foundation laid by Mr Shim. India is a strategic market for Kia and has potential to foster growth for the brand globally. In our short journey in India so far, we have achieved many milestones and these achievements are a testament to our commitment of bringing a revolution in the auto industry by making a difference across the entire auto ecosystem. Our ambitious targets will not only challenge us, but will also help us establish India as an important sales, production and research & development hub for Kia.”

In his illustrious career spanning over three decades, Mr Park has gained immense knowledge of global business environment and his expertise lies in penetrating new markets. Prior to his association with Kia India, he served at the headquarters of Kia Corporation as Head of Operations for the Middle East, Africa and Asia base in Seoul, South Korea. Mr Park has also served as the Chief Sales Officer, Kia Mexico. He has been associated with Kia Corporation since 1987.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)