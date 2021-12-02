Style Island onboards Vikrant Sihotra as National Sales Head

Vikrant Sihotra has joined Style Island as the National Sales Head. His previous stint was with brands like Amway India and Avon for over 15 years as the head of Sales and Operation head, training and Distributor Relationship Management.

“His experience of managing multiple roles at once, makes him a great value addition to the Style Island team. He played an active role in launching the Representative Franchise model and Eshop model pan India under Omni Channel strategy,” the company said.

“His knowledge of the corporate world combined with the work experience makes him a valuable asset at Style Island. He will be directly reporting to Shweta Kumar, COO of Style Island. His skill to manage wellness and cosmetic brands and empower women to gain financial freedom is what defines him and puts him in a strong position in the corporate world,” they added.

Commenting on the same, Vikrant Sihotra says, “I’m excited to be on board with Style Island as their National Sales Head. I have great plans and strategies lined up for the brand to make it reach its deserved palace on the top. The aim is to make Style Island as the go-to option for people and I believe that we are heading towards this goal with all our efforts and dedication.”

Adding yet another feather to his hat, Sihotra is all set to take Style Island for a ride and achieve bigger milestones. As a part of his job, he will be concerned about everything related to sales across India.

Talking about the same, Malika Mehta, CEO of Style Island says , “We are elated to have Vikrant Sihotra on board as our National Sales Head. We are looking forward to his suggestions and strategies to make Style Island a bigger brand than ever before. We are all geared up to work with him and achieve our goals as a dream team.”

