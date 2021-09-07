Jindal Stainless elevates Rajeev Garg as Head of Sales

Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) has announced the appointment of Rajeev Garg as the Head of Sales. In his new role, he will oversee domestic as well as international sales functions for the company. In his earlier role as Head – Domestic Sales, Garg was responsible for Domestic Sales and Distribution. Key focus areas for his new role will include formulating and implementing strategies for growing business in domestic and export markets, including segments like Railways, White Goods, Auto, Industrial Fabrication, Building & Construction, Pipes & Tubes, Transportation, Infrastructure, Nuclear & Marine applications, and institutional sales, the company said.

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless, Abhyuday Jindal, said, “Given Rajeev’s impressive track-record at Jindal Stainless, his experience will be pivotal to the Company’s growth during its current expansion phase. From market development to topline growth, we’re looking forward to harness more value for the Company and its customers in both domestic and international markets. I look forward to his leadership in propelling our growth into the next orbit.”

Garg carries with him over 24 years of relevant and rich industry experience, and has been associated with Jindal Stainless for the last 10 years.

