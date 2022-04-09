Times Network's Rolly Kapoor joins The Quint as VP & National Sales Head

Times Network's Rolly Kapoor has joined The Quint as Vice President and National Sales Head.



"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President and National Sales Head at The Quint!" Kapoor said in a LinkedIn post.



Prior to joining The Quint, Kapoor was Vice President and Cluster Head at Times Network. She held this position for five years.



Before Times Network, she was National Sales Head at India Today Television.



In a career spanning 19 years, Kapoor has worked across organisations like Disney India, Star India, Ten Sports, Times Group, and Blue Star.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)