Stephen Lussier to step down as De Beers' EVP - Brands & Consumer Markets after 37 yrs

Lussier will continue to contribute to the Group as a strategic advisor and serve in his role as the Chairman of the Natural Diamond Council

De Beers Group today announced that Stephen Lussier, De Beers Group Executive Vice President for Brands & Consumer Markets, will step down from his executive responsibilities on 1 April 2022 after 37 years with the company. Stephen will continue to contribute to De Beers as a strategic advisor and will continue to serve in his role as Chairman of the Natural Diamond Council.

Stephen will be succeeded by Marc Jacheet. Marc brings a wealth of luxury goods, luxury jewellery, marketing and digital experience gained over a 25 year international career - most recently as President of Tiffany & Co. Europe, Middle East and Africa, and prior to that as President of Tiffany’s Asia Pacific region. Marc has also held a number of global marketing roles with LVMH, Danone and Unilever in Europe and the US.

Bruce Cleaver, CEO, De Beers Group, said: “Stephen’s contribution to De Beers and the entire diamond industry is singular and wide-reaching. For 37 years he has shaped the soul of our product and reminded us of the preciousness, beauty and positive impact of natural diamonds. We thank him for all he has done for De Beers, to which his name and legacy will be forever linked. I am pleased that Stephen will remain a strategic advisor to De Beers and a champion for natural diamonds as Chairman of the Natural Diamond Council. Stephen leaves in place an exceptional leadership team that is as passionate about the role of diamonds in culture and communities as he has been.

“Stephen and I are both excited to invite Marc into De Beers and match his experience and track record of success with the potential we have in front of us.”

Stephen commented: “Having had the privilege of guiding De Beers’ consumer strategy and businesses for the past three decades, I am proud of the markets we have opened, the brands we have built and the diamond dream that has guided us at every step. I am particularly pleased to have identified Marc as an individual with the insight and leadership skills to guide De Beers’ consumer strategy forward into an exciting new era for the Group and the diamond industry.”

Marc will join De Beers Group on 1 February 2022 as CEO, De Beers Brands, and will join the De Beers Group Executive Committee with responsibility for the Brands & Consumer Markets business unit.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)