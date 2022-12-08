IndiaFirst Life appoints Bikash Choudhary as Executive Vice President
Choudhary will be overseeing actuarial, governance, product and strategy functions
IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd has appointed Bikash Choudhary as Executive Vice President. He will be overseeing Actuarial, Governance, Product, and Strategy functions at IndiaFirst Life.
Announcing the appointment, Vishakha RM, Managing Director & CEO, IndiaFirst Life said, “As IndiaFirst Life shifts gears, Bikash Choudhary, with his extensive experience, will be instrumental in crystallizing the organisation’s overall strategy and value creation objectives. He’ll support the product portfolio while ensuring the company’s risk management and governance framework become more robust. We are confident that Bikash will create immense value for IndiaFirst Life’s stakeholders, which will further accelerate our growth momentum.”
On his appointment, Choudhary said, “I am excited to be associated with one of India’s fastest-growing private life insurance companies, which believes in securing lives and creating value for all its stakeholders. With the need for protection and savings for long-term, insurance provides suitable products to meet the necessary requirements for every household. We will work towards fulfilling the principle of “Customer First” by providing simple, easy-to-understand and affordable need-based solutions to our customers.”
iTV Network appoints Priyanka Datta as Chief Business Officer
She has worked with Zee Network, Network18, Enterr10, HFCL-Nine Broadcasting India and Sahara India
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 6:07 PM | 2 min read
iTV network has appointed Priyanka Datta as Chief Business Officer.
“Priyanka is a seasoned media professional with over 27 years of rich experience in the TV industry. She has spearheaded multiple functions of various verticals across genres/companies in the broadcasting sector wherein business planning/reviewing and relationship management have been her areas of expertise, herein she is known to have changed the dynamics remarkably. She has worked and made great strides with established names in the media domain viz. Zee Network, Network18, Enterr10, HFCL-Nine Broadcasting India and Sahara India et al,” the company said.
She has successfully lead sales of the Entertainment business at Zee Network for over 14 years. From being at the helm of Zee TV and Zee Cinema channels, she has also spearheaded Regional and English channels. Priyanka spearheaded the successful launch of Zee Anmol & Zindagi channels. Her vast experience in areas of sales & marketing, reviewing & selection of content, distribution, etc rocket fueled a concentrated burst of energy that payed off in a major boost to the brand. At Network18, she has successfully strategised and spearheaded sales of the CNBC Business Network channels and CNN News18. Her last stint was with Enterr10 Television as Business Head – Dangal TV and Enterr10.
In her new role, Priyanka will be responsible for strengthening the revenue for the entire network. She will also be responsible for incubating new ideas, introducing & delivering breakthrough solutions at iTV network, creating new IP’s and execution of sales strategies aimed at driving growth.
Speaking on Priyanka’s new role with iTV Network, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, iTV Network, said, “We are excited to welcome Priyanka who comes with a demonstrated history of spearheading and scaling business growth. She deeply understands iTV network’s vision and will bring in an outside-in view of trends from her experience and expertise. Backed by her extensive sales expertise, we are excited to work with her to strengthen our brand’s market position and create new growth streams in the future.”
Sharing her thoughts on her new role, Priyanka said, “It’s really exciting to join iTV network,
As the network is all set to come back with renewed vigour and improved content. With the enhanced mandate, I look forward to building new IPs for the company and enhancing the monetisation roadmap.”
Arré Voice appoints Gaana’s Divya Sharda as Head of Content
Sharda has worked in leadership roles across Gaana, Zee5 & Big FM apart from being a radio host in the earlier part of her career
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 3:49 PM | 2 min read
Arré Voice, a short-form, women-first, audio social app, from Arré, based on 30-second voice podcasts (Voicepods) & aimed at building a new generation of creators has appointed Divya Sharda to lead its content operations & strategy.
“The voice pods are currently popular in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and English and provide for raw, honest, and creative expressions (using the in-app studio). While relationships, K-pop, K-drama, music, mental wellness and spirituality have taken off, there are a wide range of genres and interest areas to be explored and mined. Arré Voice aspires to build a whole new idiom of content via expression, sharing & entertainment even while expanding into more languages & dialects. While the 30- second voice pods are currently posted within a recorded environment, a group-live product is in advanced stages of development and will be launched early next year,” the company said.
“We are happy to welcome Divya to Arré Voice as Head of Content. I am sure her varied experience and forward-thinking approach will go a long way in helping us stay ahead in connecting with audiences and genres of expression & entertainment as we set about establishing a new idiom - the 30-second Voicepod. We firmly believe that audio with its unique ability to be appearance as well as language agnostic will expand the funnel of creators and their creations.” said Niyati Merchant, COO and Co-Founder, Arré.
Divya Sharda, Head of Content, Arré Voice said, “I am very excited to join the Arré Voice team to explore the possibilities and potential that audio streaming spaces present. My endeavour will be to enable women from all walks of life to use the platform to interact, engage and create interesting content. Arré Voice is a young brand that aims to elevate user experience with content as the key mainstay. We would like women creators to leverage the potential of the ‘her’ economy and at the same time provide a safe space for them to create and interact.”
With over a decade of experience, Divya has worked in leadership roles across Gaana, Zee5 & Big FM apart from being a radio host in the earlier part of her career.
Retail tech platform Arzooo ropes in Suvid Bajaj as Head of Marketing
Prior to this, Bajaj was leading marketing at Spinny
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 11:15 AM | 1 min read
Retail tech platform Arzooo has appointed Suvid Bajaj as Head of Marketing.
Bajaj brings more than two decades worth of marketing experience. He has held leadership positions at PepsiCo, Reckitt, and ITC.
Bajaj will be helming the marketing initiatives and strategy for the retail tech platform to help create a unified brand, communications, and outreach roadmap. In his last assignment, he was spearheading the marketing function at Spinny.
Khushnud Khan, Co-founder & CEO, Arzooo said, “We are delighted to welcome Suvid onboard. As Arzooo scales and continues to enable offline retailers with modern solutions, Suvid’s proven track record of building brands will be instrumental in driving our go-to-market strategy.”
Commenting on his appointment, Bajaj said, “Arzooo has disrupted the way offline retailers use technology to scale. I am excited to be a part of their growth journey and look forward to working with the team and further their marketing efforts in the region.”
Netflix’s Tara Kapur to lead marketing for Duolingo in India
Kapur was Co-Lead for Series Marketing at Netflix
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 10:29 AM | 1 min read
Tara Kapur, former Netflix's Co-Lead for Series Marketing, has joined Duolingo.
She announced the move via a social media post.
Kapur will be leading the marketing strategy for Duolingo in India and work along with Jeffrey Tousignant, Director of Marketing, Duolingo.
Kapur moved out of Netflix after a three-year stint. She was earlier associated with VICE Media, Times Network and Bloomberg TV.
Famous Innovations elevates Mithila Saraf as CEO
Saraf began her career with Famous as an intern and played multiple roles over the years, the last one being Business Head - Bangalore
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 4:39 PM | 3 min read
Famous Innovations has announced the elevation of Mithila Saraf as the CEO.
“Mithila will be one of the youngest CEOs to helm an agency of such a stature. Mithila began her career with Famous as an intern and played multiple roles over the years, the last one being Business Head - Bangalore. Through her strategic advisory, she was able to double Bangalore's size in terms of revenue and triple it in terms of team strength. In her last 10 years at Famous, she has steered growth for more than 50 brands including Raymond, Mahindra, Titan, Van Heusen, Budweiser, Absolut, Jameson, Diageo, Unilever, etc. as well as for Famous as a brand itself,” the agency said in a statement.
Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, of Famous Innovations commented, “Mithila takes this role on the same day that she completed 10 years with this entrepreneur-driven company, and trust me it's not easy working with an entrepreneur. She has been my partner since day 1, today she just gets the title. She joined the company with no salary as an intern and it's incredible to see her journey today, leading 3 offices and our aggressive growth plans. In the last 10 years, I saw many Mithilas, but her signature is that she is always balanced, empathetic and very fair to everyone. Her work is her personal life and she makes people her family. While on the one side she's been winning Young Business Leader of the Year, on the other she has represented India at Cannes as a Copywriter for 3 years in a row. This tells us about her sensitivity, insight and balance of the logical and the emotional. Everyone looks at Famous and thinks it's all me, but that's not true. Mithila and a few other people will now take this agency further than anyone imagined, we're opening offices in Dubai and Malaysia soon and one day we will be in New York. My mandate for her is to make not just the most profitable agency, but the happiest agency. With this move, I get to focus more on doing what I am good at - the creative work - and I think the next decade is going to belong to us.”
Mithila Saraf shares her views saying, “At Famous, we have never cared for titles much and that doesn't change today. To me "CEO" is someone's behaviour more than a role and the people thriving at Famous know this. This is an agency that has always believed in people's passion, hard work, commitment and talent above all else. It doesn't matter where you come from, how many years you've been in the industry or what your last title was. If you care about your work, bring your heart to the table and see your people like family, there is limitless opportunity for you at this agency. It's incredible that Raj has created this culture, almost single-handedly, and I look forward to partnering him in taking it to the next level. 0 to 10 are survival years for any company, now we are secure with our fundamentals and the next decade is purely about excellent work, going deeper into strategy and creating fortunes and fame for our clients and our people. We have a stronger team of talent than we’ve ever had and we’re on the hunt for challenges and opportunities for all our clients.”
Chirag Joshi named Chief Growth Officer at Samco Asset Management Company
Prior to this, Joshi was CGO at Samco Securities
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 2:46 PM | 2 min read
Samco Asset Management Company (AMC), the asset manager of Samco Mutual Fund (Samco MF) has named Chirag Joshi as its Chief Growth Officer (CGO). The SAMCO Group is a diversified wealth-tech company with stock broking, asset management, wealth management and MF distribution being its core business verticals.
Chirag Joshi is a management graduate and has a master's degree in Marketing. He has overall 11 plus years of experience in Marketing & Growth strategies and Sales. Prior to the current assignment, He was CGO at Samco Securities. Chirag has previously worked with brands like Hindustan Times and CNBC-Awaaz.
Viraj Gandhi, CEO, Samco AMC, while welcoming him said, “We are very happy to have Chirag on board with us. He brings with him a lot of experience in the marketing and communication space, which will help our AMC to grow and scale new heights in future. We are looking forward to making Chirag an integral part of that journey.”
Reacting to his appointment, Chirag said, “I am grateful for the board’s support and opportunity is given to me to serve as CGO, Samco AMC. I am happy to be part of a team who shares the passion of scaling up Samco Group’s businesses together. I feel privileged to be a member of this young and dynamic team”.
Though a relatively new entrant in the industry, the magnitude and diversity of this vibrant sector provide tremendous scope for growth for Samco AMC. In this context, Chirag said, “The position of CGO, Samco AMC becomes more intriguing and I’m eager to take on the challenge”.
IdeateLabs appoints Raman Minhas as CCO, Megha Ahuja as EVP (Client Solution)
They will work from the Mumbai office and report to director Vrutika Dawda
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 1:25 PM | 2 min read
Digital-first marketing solutions provider IdeateLabs has onboarded Raman Minhas as the Chief Creative Officer and Megha Ahuja as Executive Vice President – Client Solutions. They will work from the Mumbai office and report to Vrutika Dawda, Director at IdeateLabs.
Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs, commented on the latest development, "I am delighted to welcome Raman and Megha on board as the key pillars of the organization. They will spearhead two major functions of IdeateLabs, i.e., Creative and Account Management. Coming from a rich experience in advertising and marketing, the duo will be responsible for taking Ideate's existing innovative practices to the next level. With an ever-diversifying product line portfolio, we believe that Raman and Megha will be great additions to our Leadership Talent."
Raman comments, "I'm thrilled to lead the creative function of one of India's fastest-growing digital-first marketing agencies. I will be cohesively working with the creative team and encouraging them to bring novel ideas and innovation to the table for crafting creative communications. I firmly believe in the 'Ideas with Purpose' philosophy, which rises above communication silos." Raman has worked at MullenLowe Lintas Group, DM Pratama, TBWA, Sony TV and Ogilvy, across his International and Indian endeavours.
Megha said, "What interested me the most is the perfect amalgamation of the agency's values that reflects everything they do. My forte is introducing unique campaigns and maintaining lasting client relationships to help IdeateLabs strengthen client trust and enhance business prospects. I'm excited to work with the young and passionate team at IdeateLabs." Megha was previously associated with leading agencies like Gozoop, L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, and Leo Burnett.
The duo will take charge of diversifying the agency's business, forging new business opportunities, expanding across geographies, crafting effective brand strategy, and introducing pathbreaking campaigns and concepts while considering the latest market trends and techniques.
