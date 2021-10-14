StashFin appoints Gaurav Nijhawan as VP Marketing, Brand & Communication

Neobanking startup StashFin announces the appointment of Gaurav Nijhawan as Vice President of Marketing, Brand and Communication. Nijhawan, a versatile marketer, has extensive experience in building brands and will be responsible for leading the marketing, brand and communication function for StashFin.

Nijhawan brings more than 12 years of marketing expertise, working across industries such as BFSI, FMCG, Consulting, Liquor, Technology, etc. Nijhawan, who has worked for some of the largest brands, brings a broad and diverse set of marketing and communication expertise to StashFin. In his last stint, Nijhawan was leading brand marketing for the cards and lending division at Citi. He also holds an MBA from the Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad. Gaurav Nijhawan’s appointment will play a key role in scripting StashFin’s growth story. His experience and expertise will enable StashFin to expand its brand narratives to reach the right audience across demographics.

“Nijhawan is an outstanding addition to our team, as he brings a deep blend of brand and digital expertise and has extensive experience in building brands,” said Tushar Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of StashFin. “Gaurav’s marketing acumen and his strong background in building top marketing and communication teams will accelerate StashFin’s growth. We are thrilled to have him on board!” stated Tushar Aggarwal.

Speaking about his role at StashFin, Nijhawan added, “I am very excited to join the StashFin team and look forward to leveraging my expertise in driving growth for the brand. StashFin is one of the most innovative players in the Fintech space and this is a unique opportunity for me to combine all my experience into propelling StashFin as the preferred brand amongst consumers.”

