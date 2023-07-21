Sparsh Ganguli moves on from GroupM

Aalap Desai, CCO - Dentsu Creative West and Dentsu Creative Experience, India, has moved on. His last day will be July 31, 2023.

Desai will be launching his own venture with a few industry partners, the source said.

Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India, said: “We live in an ever-changing world and Aalap is excited to start a new chapter. We wish him the best of luck in all his upcoming endeavours and look forward to celebrating his successes in the future.”

Talking about his new venture, Desai said, "Briefs are evolving and there is a need for talent to be able to evolve, understand and deliver the requirements. The work might be new, but the solution is still the same. Across the industry, we don't have the right people addressing the right briefs with the right amount of time. The ambition of this new setup will be to solve that and in turn, create magic. That is a gap that has existed for ages and has unfortunately just grown in the past couple of years. This setup will try and close that gap. One brief at a time.

"Also, all the frustrated drunken conversations that we've started having too often in the industry is that all the agencies are the same. I feel with our new setup, there will finally be a place that will be different. Where work is celebrated, briefs are addressed and people are cared for. And, the irony is that we strongly believe that when you do check all these boxes, money will follow. Sounds too dreamy? Well, that's a part of the ambition too,"

Desai has been with the Dentsu group since 2018. Prior to that, he was with Disney+ Hotstar as a Creative Partner from 2016 to 2018.

Starting his career in 2008 with Publicis, he went on to work with various top agencies in India, including Ogilvy, DDB Mudra, Leo Burnett and JWT.