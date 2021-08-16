Soumak Banik named MediaCom Indonesia MD

MediaCom Indonesia has appointed Soumak Banik as the Managing Director (MD), according to media reports. Banik will take over from Partha Kabi who recently took on the global account director role at MediaCom for SK-II.



Banik will report to GroupM Indonesia CEO Himanshu Shekhar and Mark Heap, CEO, MediaCom Asia Pacific.



On the appointment, media reports quoted Banik as saying, "The global momentum in MediaCom is so inspiring. Combining this with the assets we can leverage from GroupM globally, regionally and locally, makes me very confident that we can continue to drive growth for our clients, the careers of our people and our business."

