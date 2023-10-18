Soch Apparels appoints Deepak Mahnot as CMO
Mahnot has over two decades of experience in the marketing domain
Soch Apparels has named Deepak Mahnot as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new capacity at Soch, Deepak will spearhead the Brand Marketing, CRM, Visual Merchandising, PR, and Customer Experience initiatives, firmly establishing Soch as a leader in the women’s ethnic wear segment in India.
As a marketing veteran with over two decades of experience, Deepak has an impressive track record in elevating brands across diverse industries.
Before joining Soch, Deepak served as the Marketing Director for Vision Express India Operations for over 4 years. Throughout his career, he held key leadership positions at notable organizations like Reliance Infocomm, The Mobile Store, VLCC, and Babyshop (Landmark Group, Dubai).
"I am excited to be joining Soch at such a crucial period, as the brand gears for the next phase of exponential growth. Soch has built a fantastic legacy and is among the most loved brands, constantly evolving with the women in India today. I look forward to helping Soch take the next step forward." shared Deepak.
Vinay Chatlani, MD and CEO of Soch said, “Deepak is a passionate marketer with diverse industry experience across various industries in retail, as well as a keen understanding of how to activate and drive the business with a strategic lens. We welcome Deepak to the Soch family, he will play a critical role in helping to shape the next chapter of Soch.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Pocket FM appoints Vivek Bhutyani as VP of Content Marketing
Bhutyani was previously with Vedantu
By e4m Staff | Oct 16, 2023 11:59 AM | 3 min read
Audio Series platform Pocket FM today announces the appointment of Vivek Bhutyani as the Vice President of Content Marketing. With over 20 years of experience spanning across various industries, including Media, Telecom, Retail, and Edtech, Vivek brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to drive the company's content marketing strategy and organic growth.
Prior to Pocket FM, Vivek was as an integral part of the Vedantu leadership team. He was dedicated to driving organic growth for Vedantu, where he used to lead the entire YouTube strategy and growth, leading a diverse team of over 100 educators, master teachers, and content production teams and creators.
Vivek Bhutyani's entrepreneurial spirit and strong bias for action are well-evidenced by his impressive track record. He founded Lattukids, where he successfully created a unique and category-leading brand in one of the most challenging segments of the Indian Edtech industry.
Vivek Bhutyani, in expressing his excitement and vision for his new role at Pocket FM, said, "I am truly exhilarated to join the Pocket FM team and especially excited for the 0 to 1 journey that we are undertaking on organic content marketing. I see immense potential in the serialised audio streaming space, driven by audio series and believe that we can reshape the way audiences consume content in this segment globally. Pocket FM's commitment towards pioneering a new category with audio series, along with fostering a vibrant creator community and delivering outstanding content, aligns perfectly with my ambition to create a solid foundation for the organic growth funnels via our own content and IPs. Exciting times ahead!"
His remarkable career journey has been characterised by his ability to build products and teams from the ground up, delivering exceptional results in terms of P&L, sales, Go-To-Market (GTM) strategies, digital marketing, content marketing, and content creation and distribution at a global scale.
At Pocket FM, Vivek will work closely with Rohan Nayak, Cofounder & CEO and Lalit Gangwar, VP - International growth to drive the international growth charter.
Commenting on his appointment, Lalit Gangwar said, “Vivek’s experience and vision are expected to be instrumental in elevating Pocket FM's position in the audio entertainment space. His passion for results, inclination to challenge the status quo, and proven ability to lead high-performing teams will be driving forces that align perfectly with Pocket FM's mission to deliver high-quality, engaging audio content to audiences worldwide.”
His educational foundation has equipped him with a strong understanding of business, marketing, and strategy. Vivek Bhutyani's educational background includes an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, with specialisations in Marketing, Strategy, Consumer Behavior, and Corporate Finance. He also holds a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E) in Electronics and Communications from Nirma Institute of Technology.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Krish Kidao named VP of Global Business at Mobavenue
Kidao was earlier with organisations like Influx Worldwide, ValueFirstDigital Media Pvt Ltd, and Asianet News Network
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 1:17 PM | 1 min read
Mobavenue has announced the appointment of Krish Kidao, former Regional Director – APAC at Affise, as VP-Global Business.
Kidao brings a wealth of experience from his prior roles, including leadership positions at Influx Worldwide, ValueFirstDigital Media Pvt Ltd, Asianet News Network Pvt Ltd, Rediff.com, and ICICI Bank, among others
Commencing his new role, Kidao said: "I am looking forward to working with the terrific leadership team at Mobavenue using my skills and international purview to grow the organization globally and at the same time conquer all new & emerging markets. Together, we are hoping to make a lasting impact in the Industry."
Following that, Mobavenue's CEO, Ishank Joshi, said: "We are delighted to have Krish join us and be a part of the Mobavenue family. His deep understanding of the Industry and propensity for innovative strategies align perfectly. As we continue to push boundaries in the Industry, his expertise will undoubtedly catalyze growth for us and our partners and further enhance our offerings."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Bobble AI names Ravi Shharma as Chief Business Officer
Shharma has previously held leadership roles at CNN, Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, HBO, Saavn & Times Internet
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 12:23 PM | 2 min read
Bobble AI has appointed Ravi Shharma as its new Chief Business Officer.
Ravi will be responsible for driving B2B business growth for existing revenue streams – A&M (Advertising & Marketing), DaaS (Data as a Service), and TaaS (Technology as a Service) and future streams, overseeing sales and revenue generation strategies, and exploring new market opportunities to scale revenue.
He will work closely with the Executive team to steer Bobble AI towards continued success and growth and report to Founder & CEO Mr Ankit Prasad.
“We are excited to welcome Ravi to our team. His extensive work experience of around 25 years, proven track record as a sales leader with quite a few Fortune 500 companies, deeper understanding of media sales, ability & vision to scale businesses in a rapidly changing digital landscape and commitment to delivering results will undoubtedly be a great asset to our business going forward. Bobble AI has been roping in industry stalwarts to accelerate the growth and expansion plans and we are confident that Ravi’s integration into the team will strengthen that process & help us achieve new milestones,” said Ankit Prasad, CEO and Founder of Bobble AI.
Shharma has earlier worked with media companies like CNN, Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network, Warner Bros, HBO, Gaana & Saavn in his previous stint.
Shharma said, “In the last few years Bobble AI has emerged as the most impactful deep tech solution company in India by re-imagining the keyboard utility as a holistic conversation media platform that has empowered brands to engage with their millions of potential customers in a creative and non-intrusive way. Despite having worked with many global media companies for over two decades, it’s probably the first time I felt moved by the unparalleled disruptions in the mobile marketing & advertising space that Bobble AI is driving and challenging the incumbents. I am quite excited to be part of a visionary team of innovators and look forward to achieving our collective goals and driving the company's growth."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
ZEEL appoints Deepu Bansal as Independent Director for 3 years
Bansal, is a Chartered Accountant, and a certified ESG professional from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:26 AM | 2 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Impact Communications names Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail
Kumar will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:34 AM | 1 min read
Impact Communications has appointed Mohan Kumar as Bu Head-Retail.
In this role, he will be heading National Retail - Brand Visibility and Positioning.
Kumar was earlier with GNmark Infinite Solutions and was Business Director - Strategy and Acquisitions.
Prior to that, he was Regional Manager South India - Media and Branding for Patanjali Ayurved for nearly 3 years.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
X’s Samiran Gupta rejoins ICANN
Gupta was Senior Director, Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia at X
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 11:25 AM | 1 min read
X’s Samiran Gupta has joined ICANN as the Vice President, Government and IGO Engagement APAC & Stakeholder Engagement South Asia. This is his second stint with the organisation.
Gupta had earlier joined ICANN in 2014 as Head of India, where he established ICANN's in-country engagement in India. In Jan 2022, he was elevated as the head of stakeholder engagement, South Asia.
He moved on from ICANN to join Twitter (now X) in Feb 2022 as the Senior Director, Global Government Affairs, India and South Asia. Gupta led Twitter/X’s overall vision on key content-related policy issues.
He has also had a close to four year long stint with APCO Worldwide as Senior Director and was the Managing Director for Access India Advisors for over 15 years.
“I have received many messages congratulating me on rejoining ICANN. I am very grateful for your good wishes and look forward to a new chapter of my career unfolding,” Gupta wrote, as he acknowledged his former colleagues at X, in a LinkedIn post.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp