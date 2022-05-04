Snap India's Durgesh Kaushik to join Coinbase

Coinbase, the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange, has roped in Durgesh Kaushik, former Managing Director-Snapchat India & South Asia Market Development, to lead the company’s growth in emerging markets.

In his LinkedIn post, Kaushik had revealed that he is all set to join Coinbase and contribute towards its vision and mission of bringing economic freedom to the world. "Joining Coinbase next week - I have been watching the whole blockchain and Web3 revolution from the sidelines, and decided that it's the best to dive straight in. I am joining Coinbase, where my goal would be to help Coinbase's entry into India and other markets in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas - focusing on launching and going from zero to one in many new markets", the post read.



Here's the post by Durgesh Kaushik:

Coinbase also confirmed Kaushik’s appointment.

Nana Murugesan, Vice-President of International, Business Development and Partnerships at Coinbase, said, “We’re excited to confirm that Durgesh Kaushik will be joining Coinbase on May 9 as our Senior Director for Market Expansion. His appointment to this global leadership role is an important step towards our entry in India, as well as our mission to increase economic freedom around the world.”

Kaushik will be responsible for the company’s debut in India, as well as many other markets in Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the Americas.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)