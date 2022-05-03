Siddhant Narayan joins as Nike India CMO

He was earlier with OnePlus

Siddhant Narayan has joined Nike India as its Marketing Head.

Sharing the news on his LinkedIn, Narayan wrote, “Excited and humbled with this wonderful opportunity to inspire every athlete through the power of sport #justdoit #gratitude #marketing”

This is his second stint with Nike. Narayan has earlier worked with the company from 2008 to 2015.

Before joining Nike, Narayan was the Chief Marketing Officer of OnePlus, a position he quit in May 2021.

He has in the past worked with brands such as Daniel Wellington, Jioa

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)