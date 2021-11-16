Shubham Jain joins CredAvenue to set up and lead its infrastructure & real estate vertical

Debt markets platform, CredAvenue, today announced the appointment of Shubham Jain as the Chief Business Officer – Infrastructure & Real Estate. In his role, Jain will be responsible for developing and managing a new debt platform catering to Infrastructure and Real estate entities. He will also oversee ramping up of CredAvenue’s new office at Gurgaon.

“Jain’s appointment comes as an effort not just to expand CredAvenue’s presence in the northern region but also to diversify its offerings into newer sectors. He will be working closely with the Founder & CEO, Gaurav Kumar,” the company said.

Having worked previously as the Group Head & Senior Vice President at ICRA Limited, Jain brings nearly 16 years of experience in the credit rating space involving detailed risk analysis, project finance, corporate finance, estimating business valuations, and assessing management quality.

“Additionally, Shubham led the exercise for devising the new rating framework for the infrastructure sector in India under the aegis of the Department of Economic Affairs (MoF) in the year 2017. He has also played an essential role in assisting the “Atre Committee” formed by the Ministry of Defence to devise the criterion for selecting strategic partners from the private sector in critical segments like submarines, aircraft and missiles in the year 2018,” they added.

Speaking about the appointment, Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, said, “CredAvenue has been a sector-agnostic platform so far. However, the Infrastructure and Real Estate sectors significantly differ from others regarding their financing needs and challenges. They also represent huge potential and growth opportunities for the economy. With the appointment of Shubham, we’ve taken a major step towards further propelling our ambition of acting as a GDP multiplier for the Indian economy. His expertise and wide experience will certainly aid in launching and scaling up this critical platform for the Infrastructure and Real Estate verticals. We are thrilled to have Shubham on board.”

“I joined at a time when CredAvenue raised $90 million in India’s biggest Series A funding round. This is exciting as well as challenging, and it pushes me to put in all my expertise to achieve new milestones through this new platform being solely designed for the Infrastructure and Real Estate sector. I am honoured to be a part of a highly talented team, and I hope that my contribution will contribute towards CredAvenue’s mission of deepening the debt markets in India,” said Jain on his appointment.

