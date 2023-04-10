Shemaroo Entertainment onboards Hitesh Shetty as Revenue Head for Broadcast

Shemaroo Entertainment has announced the appointment of Hitesh Shetty as the new Head of Revenue for Broadcast.

With over two decades of experience in the Media & Entertainment industry, Hitesh has held prominent leadership positions at renowned companies such as Disney Star and Times of India Group. In his last stint with Disney Star, he handled West portfolio of the flagship general entertainment channel Star Plus before taking over as Director and National Sales Head for Star Bharat

In his new role at Shemaroo Entertainment, Hitesh will be accountable for creating plans to increase revenue from current and upcoming Linear Satellite and Connected TV channels. Additionally, he will have a significant role in creating fresh sources of revenue for the company's digital businesses.

Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "We are glad to have Hitesh join us as the new Revenue Head for Broadcast. Hitesh's expertise and proven track record of driving revenue growth and developing successful teams will be a valuable asset in propelling Shemaroo’s growth. I wish him all the very best in taking the Broadcast business to unprecedented levels of success."

Sandeep Gupta, COO of the Broadcasting Business at Shemaroo Entertainment further adds "We are pleased to extend a warm welcome to Hitesh as the Revenue Head for Broadcast. We believe that his previous success in driving revenue growth in the media industry and his experience working with prominent names in the industry will be valuable assets as we continue to expand and develop our broadcast business. We are confident that Hitesh will make a significant impact on our business and help us achieve our growth goals. "

Hitesh will report directly to Sandeep Gupta, COO of the Broadcasting Business.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)