Manisha Dey named Head of Devotional & Music Division at Shemaroo Entertainment

Shemaroo Entertainment has appointed Manisha Dey as Head of the Devotional & Music category.

With an illustrious career spanning 25+ years in the media and entertainment industry, Manisha Dey brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Her career milestones include leading content and partnerships at Gaana. Through path-breaking partnerships, she spearheaded Gaana's content strategy and played a significant role in maintaining its leadership by launching market-defining, industry-first and exclusive Music & Entertainment flagship properties, including highly successful independent original music series ‘Gaana Originals’ and ‘Gaana Film Exclusives’.

Prior to Gaana, Manisha Dey has led content portfolios at leading music labels including Saregama-HMV, Tips Music & Films, Music-Today, Milestone-EMI etc. and served as National Content Head-VAS role at IDEA cellular. Her extensive expertise in music, films, value-added services, streaming business, and partnerships has positioned her as a seasoned industry leader and mentor. In her new role, Manisha will report to Arpit Mankar and Mohan Gopinath.



Commenting on the appointment of Manisha Dey, Arpit Mankar, Head of Non-Bollywood Category at Shemaroo Entertainment, stated, "We extend a hearty welcome to Manisha Dey, who joins Shemaroo as the Head of the Devotional & Music Category. Her remarkable professional journey and achievements underscore her visionary acumen. With her extensive experience and a well-established track record across diverse facets of the music and entertainment industry, particularly in the devotional genre, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic course of our Devotional & Music landscape. We eagerly anticipate the fresh insights and perspectives she will bring to our content portfolio.”



Manisha conveyed her enthusiasm about her new role, remarking, "I am thrilled to become a part of Shemaroo Entertainment and lead the Devotional & Music category. With my music industry experience and passion for multiple music genres, I am committed to crafting content that resonates deeply with our audience. Shemaroo's reputation as a content powerhouse provides a unique platform to explore innovative approaches to deliver devotional, non-film and diverse musical experiences that touch the hearts of millions.”

