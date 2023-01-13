Shashi Sinha’s tenure as ASCI board member comes to an end
Sinha had been associated with ASCI for 20 years
Shashi Sinha’s tenure as Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) Board member has come to an end.
Sinha, who is the Chief Executive Officer at IPG Mediabrands India, had been associated with the advertising body for 20 years.
He shared the news in a tweet.
Grateful to ASCI , all Board members and Manisha,Vinod and staff as a 20 year innings comes to an end . 10 years on the board and 10 years on the Consumer Complaints Council @ascionline pic.twitter.com/VtIkeLy3hv— Shashi Sinha (@Shashimediabran) January 12, 2023
Sinha is currently also the chairman of BARC. He took over the role in March last year.
Sinha is also actively involved in various industry bodies such as Past Chairman of Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC), Past President of The Ad Club, Current Chairman of Media Research Users Council (MRUC). He was also the first Chairman of the Technical Committee of BARC India. He is also a member of the prestigious Facebook India Client Council.
Joyee Biswas to head sports and media partnerships at Virtualness
Biswas was previously associated with Singtel, ESPN and more recently, Meta
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 2:47 PM | 3 min read
Virtualness, a mobile-first platform, announced today that Joyee Biswas will join Virtualness as a founding team member, heading Sports and Media partnerships.
Sports and media organizations have been trendsetters for decades. They are amongst the first to leverage next-generation technology, NFTs, digital collectables and the metaverse to engage and entertain fans, and unlock new revenue lines. The discussion has moved from "whether" web3 is relevant, to "how" sports and media can benefit from the power of decentralization, blockchain and web3.
Sports fandom cuts through geographies and culture. Two of the top three followed accounts on both Instagram and Facebook are sports stars. Fans passionately follow mainstream sports like Basketball to niche sports like Surfing. They have a strong appetite for customized experiences, ownership and personalized commerce that web3 uniquely enables.
"With 20+ years of leadership experience in top technology, media and telecom corporations, and having scaled businesses across the globe, Joyee has differentiated insights and relationships across IP-based industries," said Kirthiga Reddy and Saurabh Doshi, Co-founders of Virtualness. "Sports and media owners have a huge opportunity to reach tech-savvy, mobile-first and young demographics in newer ways. Joyee is a key hire to fuel Virtualness' expansion."
"Kirthiga and Saurabh's vision of enabling the world's expressions deeply resonates with me. The early sports win with Philippine Basketball Association is a testimony to their vision and focus on execution," said Joyee Biswas. "I'm thrilled to join Virtualness as a founding team member, heading Sports and Media."
"I am delighted that Joyee is joining Virtualness. The founders of Virtualness are an impressive combination. Now, together with Joyee, they make an extremely talented team," said Peter Hutton, ex-Head of Sports Partnerships Meta, ex-CEO Eurosport. "Over the years I have seen a series of transformations in the sports & gaming industry. Now is the time for another big leap, as we open up the opportunities of the Web3 world. Joyee with his strong sports and media expertise has already helped multiple media businesses in the Asia and Pacific regions grow their digital presence and revenues, and is the ideal person to partner their new journey into Web3."
Joyee has held the roles of Head of Sports, Singtel; Managing Director Asia, Eleven Sports Network and South East Asia Business Head, ESPN. Joyee most recently served as Meta's Head of Sports and Media Partnerships for Asia-Pacific. Alongwith building audience and revenue growth for partners across Instagram and Facebook, he drove virtual reality and metaverse adoption. Joyee holds a graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from BIT Mesra and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from IIM, Calcutta.
Wunderman Thompson India hires Rajeshwari Rao as Sr VP and ECD
Rao will be the creative head for the agency’s Unilever’s business
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 1:17 PM | 2 min read
Rajeshwari Rao has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson India effective 9th January 2023. Based out of Mumbai, Rajeshwari will be the creative head on the agency’s Unilever’s business in addition to several other important businesses. Rajeshwari’s appointment comes at a time when the agency is strategically looking at bolstering its creative leadership team.
In a career spanning close to two decades, Rajeshwari has worked across agencies including Ogilvy, McCann, DDB and BBH on brands like L’Oreal, Mercedes, Brooke Bond, McDonald’s and Garnier to name a few.
Commenting on Rajeshwari’s appointment, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, “Rajeshwari’s appointment comes at a time when we are looking at strengthening our creative output. We are glad to onboard her at this critical juncture when we are upping the ante on our work. With her vast and and varied experience, Rajeshwari will surely play a pivotal role in understanding the client’s business and translating it into great creative work.”
On taking up her new role at Wunderman Thompson, India, Rajeshwari Rao, commented, “I’m excited to be taking on this role and looking forward to create some good work with the incredibly talented and dynamic team at Wunderman Thompson India. Wunderman Thompson is a legacy agency that commands a formidable standing in the industry with an enviable client roster of long standing relationships. The agency is on an exciting growth trajectory and I am thrilled to be part of their journey.”
Rajeshwari will report directly to Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.
Hitachi Vantara appoints Monica Kumar as CMO
Kumar will report directly to CEO Gajen Kandiah
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 1:08 PM | 1 min read
Hitachi Vantara has announced that Monica Kumar has assumed the role of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at the organization, effective immediately. She reports directly to Chief Executive Officer Gajen Kandiah.
“Great companies are those who can find a way to articulate their value and differentiate themselves in the midst of difficult macroeconomic, geopolitical, or competitive market conditions. Of course, to do so requires a best-in-class marketing organization that can cut through the noise and the uncertainty to clearly, simply, and succinctly tell its story and spotlight customer, partner, and employee value,” said Kandiah.
“Known to be a fiercely focused, results-driven leader and champion for her customers and partners, I am confident that Monica can help Hitachi Vantara shine an even brighter light on who we are, what we stand for, and how we can uniquely help organizations achieve their business, transformation, and sustainability objectives.”
Kumar was most recently the Senior Vice President, Global Marketing and Cloud GTM at Nutanix. Prior to Nutanix, Monica spent more than 20 years at Oracle.
“As a company, Hitachi Vantara has some incredible stories to tell,” said Kumar. “I am excited and honored to have the opportunity to help showcase not only the solutions, capabilities, and accomplishments of Hitachi Vantara, but the tremendous power of Hitachi and the opportunities it opens for our customers and partners today and tomorrow."
The Hershey Company appoints Herjit Bhalla as Canada VP
Geetika Mehta will independently lead Hershey India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:57 PM | 2 min read
The Hershey Company has announced the appointment of Herjit Bhalla, as Vice President of Canada, in addition to his current leadership of the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) effective January 1, 2023. He reports directly to Rohit Grover, President-International.
Herjit has also been leading Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) since Jan 2021, where he has been instrumental in sharpening the strategic focus and building strong organizational capability to deliver robust profitable growth with competitive share gains across all key markets.
Given Hershey India’s growth, Hershey India GM Geetika Mehta continues in her role as GM, with the business unit now reporting directly to Rohit Grover, President International.
Commenting on Herjit’s new role, Rohit Grover, President International, The Hershey Company, said, “The Hershey Company’s international footprint is growing in exciting ways. Herjit’s appointment as VP of Canada in addition to his current leadership of AMEA speaks to our confidence in his ability to lead our ambitions in these critical markets. He will serve our people and our company with the qualities The Hershey Company is known for – experience, expertise and leadership that delivers robust, profitable growth and competitive share gains. I am equally excited about the India team's strategy. Under Geetika and our India leadership team, I am confident we will achieve the next phase of growth and drive customer-centricity for this dynamic organization."
Herjit Bhalla said, “I am very proud of the work that has been in done in Hershey India and AEMEA to create new markets and propel category leading growth. Being part of this iconic company’s vision to expand into new parts of the world over the last five years with our team has been a tremendous experience. In this new role, I look forward to sharing those experiences and meeting the challenge of new ones as we seek to strengthen Hershey’s leadership position in Canada, supported by the talented Canada Leadership team.”
Ajit Varghese joins Disney Star as Head of Network Advertising Sales
Varghese recently stepped down as the Chief Commercial Officer of ShareChat
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 12:40 PM | 2 min read
Disney Star today announced the appointment of Ajit Varghese as Head of Network Advertising Sales. In this role, he will be responsible for overall advertising revenues of Disney Star’s television and digital businesses and for driving growth through transformative sales and channel strategies, creating alliances and business development. Ajit will also develop the long-term vision and define the strategic direction of the sales organization. He will report to K Madhavan, President & Country Manager, Disney Star.
Ajit joins Disney Star from ShareChat and Moj where he was Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for driving monetization, leading marketing efforts and content partnerships. Prior to ShareChat, Ajit was the Global President of Wavemaker, a WPP group media agency, overseeing business operations and driving growth across 50+ markets, based out of London and before that, did a three-year stint with Maxus (WPP) as its CEO for Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. Other organizations he worked with include Madison World, Kantar IMRB and Initiative Universal Media.
“Ajit is a highly respected and well regarded professional within the advertising and marketing fraternity. I am confident that under his leadership, we will be able to unlock significant value and create more opportunities to further grow our market leadership,” said K Madhavan.
Over the course of his more than 27 year career in the advertising and marketing industry, Ajit has established himself as a highly accomplished leader as CEO of regional and global agencies. In his previous roles, he has driven growth and revenue on the publisher side, fronted large-scale business transformations for clients, built diverse businesses around media, creative, digital, data, content, sports and performance.
“The advertising market in India has already crossed Rs 100,000 crore and is expected to be among the fastest growing in the world this year. This, combined with Disney Star’s status as the Country’s leading Media & Entertainment Company, allows for tremendous opportunities by which we can create ground-breaking solutions to drive growth for our clients. I keenly look forward to being a part of a great company, best-in-class content and a superb team,” said Ajit Varghese.
Kantar names Cheong Tai Leung as CEO of insights business in APAC
Leung takes over from Wayne Levings who will now focus on his role as Kantar CCO
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 11:42 AM | 1 min read
Kantar has appointed Cheong Tai Leung as CEO of its Insights Asia Pacific business.
Reporting to Chris Jansen, Kantar’s Chief Executive, Leung will lead Kantar’s regional team in growing relationships with brands. She takes over from Wayne Levings, who will now focus exclusively on his role as Kantar’s Chief Client Officer.
Leung recently served as Regional President, Asia Pacific at GfK, responsible for driving transformation, growth and profitability for the company's portfolio that included market intelligence and digital solutions across the region.
On her appointment, she commented: “Kantar’s expertise in understanding consumers, its technology and artificial intelligence capabilities are shaping the brands of tomorrow. In our ever-changing, complex world, Kantar offers true strategic partnership to brands to help them connect with consumers and build the trust that will fuel the next wave of growth. I look forward to joining Kantar’s executive team to help drive a positive impact for brands and consumers across the region.”
Chris Jansen, Chief Executive, added: “Cheong Tai brings more than 20 years of international leadership and business management experience across emerging, developing markets and Asia Pacific. She will be a huge asset to our business as we continue to build our relationships and push for growth in this most dynamic of regions.”
Leung will take up her role in the first half of 2023.
Ashish Bahl joins DY Works as CEO
Bahl has over 25 years of experience in advertising, marketing and media
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 10:23 AM | 2 min read
DY Works has appointed Ashish Bahl as CEO.
Bahl has over 25 years’ experience in the advertising, marketing and media sector.
He has worked with SABMiller India (now AB-Inbev) Neo Cricket & Sports, McCann, Contract, JWT, Leo Burnett & O&M, where he’s worked with over 100 iconic global brands including Pepsi,Coca-Cola, MasterCard, Nestle, ESPN, SABMiller, Hero-Honda and many more. Since 2017, Bahl has founded/co-founded three companies, including The Happiness Project, 1418 (a platform for 14-18 year-olds), and Happinessperkm (India’s only motorcycling brand built by riders).
On this appointment, Santosh Desai, CEO & Managing Director, FutureBrands, said, “I’m thrilled to welcome Ashish on-board. Ashish’s appointment signals the evolution of DY Works from building products and experiences to re-crafting and using design-thinking to find impactful solutions rooted in deeper belief systems. I’m excited about what’s yet to come and the change we’ll bring.”
Bahl says, “I’m honoured to join an incredible team at DY. My key focus will be to use design-thinking and semiotics to build purpose-driven brands. In this new phase at DY we will expand the definition of design where we will build brands committed to human-centric business design. I look forward to this new journey and creating some fantastic work with the DY team.”
He takes over from Tresa Paul who has moved out to pursue new opportunities.
