e4m Exclusive: Shamsuddin Jasani to be CEO of Wunderman Thompson South Asia

Wunderman Thompson has appointed Shamsuddin Jasani as the incoming Chief Executive Officer, South Asia effective November 1st.

Shamsuddin (Shams) is a veteran of the industry, having launched Isobar in India in 2008, growing it from a two-person team to over 300-strong across South Asia. Under his leadership, his team has been recognised as one of the top digital agencies under the Brand Equity Agency Reckoner and won multiple awards including Digital Agency of the Year India three times. Shams was also awarded Digital Agency CEO by Media Ace and has been featured on Impact Magazine’s Digital Power 100 list two years in a row.

Shams commented: “It’s a great honour, but an even greater responsibility, to join such an iconic brand as Wunderman Thompson, with an amazing legacy. I am really excited to not only continue this legacy but to take it to greater heights with the combination of creative, Data, Commerce and Technology. I believe at Wunderman Thompson we have all the ingredients to be the partner of choice for the growth and transformation of brands and business in India.”

“We are pleased to have Shams join our Wunderman Thompson leadership, and believe he is the natural successor to continue propelling our South Asia business forward,” said Ewen Sturgeon, CEO, International of Wunderman Thompson.

Shams will report directly to Ewen Sturgeon, CEO, International of Wunderman Thompson.

