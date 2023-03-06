In 2018, he was honoured amongst ‘100 Smartest Digital Marketing Leaders’ by World Digital Marketing Congress. During his career, he has steered some of the most awarded and memorable advertising & integrated PR campaigns which have been recognised at Cannes, Spikes Asia, Effies, ADMA, PR Week, Sabre, and WARC.
Shabbir Motiwala appointed Head of Production at Infectious Advertising
The Cannes Lions winner was an independent producer previously
Infectious Advertising has appointed Shabbir Motiwala as Head of Production. Prior to this, he was an Independent Producer and won the Cannes Lions Grand Prix in 2022 for the Killer Pack campaign.
Shabbir started his career in advertising as an Assistant Director at UTV in 1993. Later he was appointed as an Agency Producer at Ambience Advertising; he then became a director and directed more than 50 commercials. Afterwards, Shabbir was appointed the Head of Production at BBH India, working with talented creatives from across the globe, including the great Hegarty to eventually settling into the role of an Executive Producer.
Over the years, Shabbir has worked with reputed brands such as Honda, Coca-Cola, Panasonic, Nissan, Toyota, Unilever, P&G, Reckitt, ICICI, Colgate Palmolive, Google, Castrol, and many others. He has earned multiple awards at Cannes Lions, and The White Pencil at the DnAD as a producer.
Commenting on his new role, Shabbir Motiwala said, ‘As an agency producer, I was familiar with the leadership team at Infectious even before they started their own company. When they approached me about the Head of Production role, I was thrilled. I appreciate their transparent ethos that focuses on craft and their single-minded vision of setting up an in-house production team.’
‘As the Head of Production, I am committed to bringing in talented individuals who excel in film production and digital technology. It is important to me to create an environment where the team feels supported in taking risks and trying out newer things, pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation. By working with specialists, we can add value to our productions and continue to grow in this ever-evolving industry,’ Shabbir concluded.
Commenting on the appointment, Nisha Singhania - CEO & Managing Partner and Ramanuj Shastry - Creative Chairman & Managing Partner, Infectious Advertising said, ‘By 2024, videos will make up more than 74% of all mobile internet traffic. Facebook users watch 8 billion videos per day. Enough said. Video is King. And no matter how meticulously drawn out your content strategy, you are only as good as your producer. Well, we lucked out a bit! Shabbir Motiwala joining us with immediate effect. With 3 decades of invaluable and hands-on experience, Shabbir brings an X-Factor to ‘Infectious content’ that is sure to delight our existing and future clientele. Khushamdeed, Shabbir!’
Pawan Sarda joins The House of Abhinandan Lodha as Chief Growth Officer
He moved out of Wingreens in February
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 11:07 AM | 1 min read
Pawan Sarda has taken up the role of Chief Growth Officer at The House of Abhinandan Lodha.
He stepped down as Wingreens's Group CMO and Head of D2C in February.
Prior to that, Sarda was with Future Group. There he was managing digital, marketing and ecommerce business for all retail formats.
He was also with Tata Housing for over three years as Head - Marketing and Product Development (Domestic and international markets) - TATA Value Homes and with Pantaloon Retail India for over six years.
Shaktipriyo Sikdar appointed Head of Digital Marketing at Emami
Prior to this, Sikdar was with Mindshare as Partner-Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 4:47 PM | 1 min read
Shaktipriyo Sikdar has been appointed as the Head of Digital Marketing at Emami Ltd. Sikdar announced his new role in a LinkedIn post.
"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head - Digital Marketing at Emami Ltd!", the post read.
Sikdar has rich experience in
for over 1.5 years. Sikdar is a marketing professional with an experience of over a decade in the industry. Previously, he was the Entertainment (Sports, Entertainment, Movies and Regional Channels) for B2C and B2B, eCommerce: shopdisney.in, Hotstar Ads, Studios: Marvel, Foxtar and Disney Releases and ESPN and ESPNcricinfo.
Google's Sapna Chadha elevated to VP of SEA and South Asia Frontier
In her new role, Chadha will lead the business growth, strategy, and operations in this region
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 4:04 PM | 1 min read
Sapna Chadha has been elevated to Vice President of Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier division. In the new role, Chadha will lead Google's business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific. She was previously the vice president of marketing for Southeast Asia and India. Chadha made the announcement through a LinkedIn post. “I'm delighted to announce my new appointment as Vice President for Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier. In this role, I will lead our business growth, strategy, and operations in this dynamic region within Asia Pacific”, she said in the post.
“This region which we affectionately call “SEAS” internally has not only become home for me, but it has captured me just as Jacques Cousteau says - “The sea, once it casts its spell upon a man, can never be shaken off”. Both Southeast Asia and the South Asia Frontier are home to some of the world's most innovative and entrepreneurial people, businesses and advertisers, and I'm incredibly excited to lead our team and help businesses thrive in this digital decade”, the post further read.
Chadha joined Google in India and was promoted to vice president of marketing for India and Southeast Asia in 2021. Prior to joining Google, Chadha was in consulting at Deloitte and has held senior management roles at American Express in the US and India.
Raptee appoints Jayapradeep V as Chief Business Officer
He was previously the business head for Royal Enfield (India and SAARC)
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 1:53 PM | 4 min read
Premium EV motorcycle Startup Raptee has announced the appointment of Mr Jayapradeep V as the Chief Business Officer. JP, who comes with over 25 years of experience, has worked with Royal Enfield for 15 years as their Business Head for India and Saarc region. JP has been credited with leading Royal Enfield’s premium distribution and commanding a market share of over 25% in the 150+ CC segment in India.
At Raptee, JP’s focus would be on establishing the brand as a premium motorcycle across the 2W category. JP will also be focusing on designing and delivering the customer experience for an effortless ownership, strategize and execute pan India and international network. He will also be providing strategic support to the overall organisational development.
Commenting on JP’s appointment, Dinesh Arjun, Founder, CEO, Raptee, says, “JP joins Raptee just as we reach a critical inflection point. We are transitioning from being a small technology outfit to an OEM. We intend to build a brand that does justice to the state-of-the-art tech that the team at Raptee has built over the last three years. I believe JP brings the experience of building an excellent motorcycle brand and the understanding of how crucial it is to accomplish so while being frugal and lean. Moreover, with senior leadership, cultural fit is extremely important, and his MO of being very hands-on and working at ground zero is very much in line with how we work at Raptee. We're super thrilled to have him on board, and I'm personally looking forward to building Raptee alongside him.”
The Company aims to offer its customers a premium experience with their cutting-edge technology products and passionate people to make mobility effortless, smart and safe.
JP, a well-respected and domain expert in the automotive industry is the right fit to empower Raptee to build themselves as a premium brand in the emerging EV market. JP has led several strategic initiatives at Royal Enfield and he was instrumental in developing the Network expansion strategy. He led a sizable portion of RE's dealer expansion drive, including the Studio format expansion. This first-of-its-kind industry project was regarded as a successful RE initiative for boosting market share in India's remote rural areas. During the time of RE's significant transition, he was in charge of the Brand Retail Identity implementation and customer experience automation projects. JP played a crucial role in developing the structured Retail finance tie-ups and offerings for consumers partnering with all the major banks and NBFCs. Under his leadership, RE achieved the highest-ever monthly sales in October 2022 and a growth of 63% till November 2022 and improved the market share to 6.7% from 4.9%.
Commenting on his appointment, Jayapradeep, Chief Business Officer, Raptee, says, “India being the major player in the Global auto industry, the Indian 2-wheeler segment has to lead the transformation to the EV segment to create a global impact. While the EV penetration in the scooter segment has crossed 10% and is growing, the EV penetration in the Motorcycle segment, which is almost 2 times of the scooter segment, is yet to see any traction, with not many players in the segment. This brings Raptee an opportunity to be the leader in the EV transformation by offering technologically advanced motorcycles with first-of-its-kind features in E2W and helping consumers upgrade from their ICE to EV effortlessly. I am really happy to be working with a very young team at Raptee, designing and developing motorcycles for the young generation consumers.”
Raptee is slated to unveil its range of revolutionary electric motorcycles by the end of this year. The company plans to set up its first plant near Chennai. The team has designed a state of the art motorcycle that comes with no fuss, no part replacement, and low maintenance. An independently designed vehicle meant to stay in shape for times to come so you can sit back, unwind and let the motorcycle take care of itself. The premium bikes will be built to be intuitive and intelligent, with features like throttle mapping, blind-spot detection, and Bluetooth connectivity to keep you safe and sound at all times.
Bagrry’s names Jayant Kapre as MD & CEO
Prior to this, he has held leadership roles at brands like Wrigley, Frito Lay, McVitie’s and Britannia
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 12:48 PM | 3 min read
Bagrrys India Private Limited, a leading brand in the Breakfast Cereals & Health Food category, has announced the appointment of Jayant Kapre as Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer. Kapre will focus on accelerating growth and sharpening the renowned brand’s commercial advantage. As the MD & CEO, he will be responsible for devising and executing a robust growth strategy for Bagrry’s.
A dynamic leader, Jayant Kapre has over 26 years of rich experience in the FMCG sector, primarily in the food space. He has held successful leadership roles at brands like Wrigley, Frito Lay, McVitie’s and Britannia, and has grown and managed 9 businesses prior to joining Bagrry’s. He is a veteran of the packaged food industry in India and Southeast Asia and has an outstanding track record of launching, turning around and growing consumer-branded businesses. Kapre is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad.
At Bagrry’s he will focus on strengthening the brand’s solid foundation and attaining sustainable market growth. He will lead the brand as it carefully expands into newer categories that are aligned to its distinct personality. Kapre believes that the environment is ultra-competitive, with players willing to invest heavily, and that it is critical to find product and business solutions that find the right balance. It is his opinion that being distinctive in the market and staying true to Bagrry’s brand promise will be imperative to fuel growth.
For over 25 years, Bagrry’s has aimed at setting new standards in innovation, responsible nutrition and quality manufacturing. Over the years, the brand has created products that have helped consumers live a fit and healthy lifestyle, as they live up to their belief that ‘nutritious and high-quality food is a right, not a privilege.’
“I am thrilled to join the amazing team at Bagrry’s. It is rare to find a food company that matches the attention to nutrition, quality and hygiene at Bagrry’s. Working on trustworthy recipes which are truly good for consumers was a great draw for me- the world needs more of this right now! The business has been extremely well run so far and the profitable growth is testimony to this. The brand is at an exciting crossroads in its journey, and I am glad to lead a vital change in momentum. I seek to fuel growth and expansion across categories, whilst maintaining profitability” said Jayant Kapre, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Bagrrys India Private Limited.
“At Bagrry’s, with a lineage of over 50 years of innovation, we’re building India’s most trusted health food brand. Our vision has always been to transform our family business into an institution driven by some of the finest consumer minds. Jayant brings with him decades of unparalleled leadership experience in the FMCG & food processing space, and also resonates with our core values. We’re excited to have him on board and we are confident that he’ll scale Bagrry’s to newer heights.” said Aditya Bagri, Director, Bagrry’s Group.
Sunil Wuthoo joins COM4 Global Inc. as VP, Business Strategy
He was formerly the Business Director & Publisher at Worldwide Media Pvt. Ltd.
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 11:53 AM | 2 min read
Sunil Wuthoo, former Business Director & Publisher at Worldwide Media Pvt. Ltd, a fully owned subsidiary of Bennett Coleman & Co (BCCL) has joined COM4 Global Inc. in their US office, as Vice President Business Strategy. In his new role, he will take up the responsibility of Business Strategy, Alliance & Partnerships, Marketing to drive growth and strengthen its foothold in the global markets. In the past, he has engaged with business leaders of global partners across Europe & US in Partnership Structuring, business opportunities, Solution Definition, Solution Development, and GTM activities. Sunil will leverage his experience and strength of business strategy to accelerate growth at COM4 Global Inc.
Sunil brings over 25 years’ of experience in handling P&Ls. Prior to his new role, he has been with The Times Group for about 17 years holding various leadership positions and the last 9 years with P&L responsibility. Before joining the Times Group, he was associated with companies like DNA, Walt Disney, Modi Enterprises & ABP Ltd.
Speaking about his appointment, Sunil shared, “I am delighted to be part of COM4 Global a leading UKG Pro technical services provider that stands committed to its purpose of being people oriented. I feel fortunate to be surrounded by a tremendous team of professionals who are dedicated to creating seamless experiences for people across several industry verticals and look forward to extending COM4’s footprints beyond North America.”
Sunil in his former role has been a part of the leadership team that was instrumental in pivoting the company from Magazine Publishing to Largest Lifestyle, Platform Agnostic Content Creating Company (Print, TV, Digital, Radio & OOH). He also created India’s first ever curated design & art show- D/code. He will now step forward in the direction of accelerating growth with his business acumen at COM4 Global Inc.
TBWA\India hires Ranjeev Vij as MD, Nissan United 3.0
Vij joins from Adfactors PR
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 2, 2023 11:26 AM | 2 min read
TBWA\India has announced the appointment of Ranjeev Vij as Managing Director, Nissan United 3.0 and executive director north.
In his new role, Vij will work towards elevating the impact of the Nissan United team and driving the growth strategy for the agency.
Govind Pandey, Chief Executive Officer at TBWA\India, said, “Having someone with Ranjeev’s unique blend of expertise in the intersection of consumer experience, technology, data, and design will only further accelerate our ambition to be the leader in total brand experience and disruptive thinking.
Vij joined TBWA from Adfactors PR where he was heading digital-first integrated creative mandates. He played a crucial role in scaling up the agency's digital practice.
Vij said, “There is no question the world is changing, the speed at which this change is taking place is extraordinary. To be successful, brands must disrupt the status quo through their ability to harness creativity, data, design, technology, experience, commerce, and advertising. To be able to do all of this at The Disruption Company, an agency that views Disruption as an antidote to incrementalism and transformational for exponential growth is exciting. I look forward to utilising my diverse experience and propelling our clients’ business forward.”
With over two and a half decades of experience in the United Kingdom and India, Vij has worked across agencies, consultancies, and start-ups, with stints at Ogilvy, Zeno, Cognizant, McCann, BBDO, Rediffusion and Lowe.
Previously, he launched Proximity (the digital, data and CRM arm of BBDO Worldwide in India, and set up the Digital Marketing and Business Unit for Cognizant in the UK.
In the past, he has worked on brands in India and Europe, such as Airtel, Coca-Cola, General Motors, Quaker, 7UP, Aviva, Dabur, Barclays, Visa, McCain, Levis, and Arcadia, to name a few.
