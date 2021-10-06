Seema Chawla named Chief Marketing Officer of LocoNav

LocoNav, the disruptive full-stack fleet-tech startup, today announced the appointment of Seema Chawla as Chief Marketing Officer, effective August 2021. Seema, ex-VP & Head Marketing - Hike, and VP Marketing - Hotstar International, brings over 2 decades of experience in driving global businesses with impactful marketing and brand strategy. Her expertise in building global and local consumer brands like AJIO, Hike, Hotstar, Disney; and sound understanding of B2C consumer marketing principles will empower LocoNav to bring fleet-tech into mainstream conversations. As LocoNav grows aggressively by innovating fleet-tech solutions, Seema aims to unlock consumer engagement opportunities for the B2B tech category. She will also be supporting the company’s purpose-driven marketing and communication strategy.

In her new role, Seema will look after all things marketing at LocoNav. One of her first priorities will be building a multidisciplinary team with global responsibilities. This team, via simplified and customized marketing, will aim to enrich the experience of the brand at every touchpoint of the fleet owner and driver’s consumer journey. The ultimate goal is to enable them to discover the full stack of LocoNav’s fleet management solutions that will bring safety and profitability to their business.

Co-Founders - Shridhar Gupta and Vidit Jain, LocoNav, said, “With Seema joining us, we are now at an exciting new juncture in our growth journey. At LocoNav, she will be at the helm of building consumer-insight-driven market-specific strategies as we expand into high-growth international markets. Seema truly understands the importance of consumer experience in driving trust and credibility. We are confident that her strategic approach to marketing will help us establish LocoNav as the most preferred fleet-tech brand across the globe.”

On her appointment, Seema Chawla, Chief Marketing Officer, LocoNav, said, “At LocoNav, we innovate for the fleets that move our world. We want to create a sustainable positive impact for every stakeholder in the fleet ecosystem. This is what excites me the most about the company, the founders, and their vision. The bulk of the world’s commercial vehicles reside in high-growth and emerging markets and yet the adoption of the category is slow. This is because the end customer perceives using fleet technology as an additional cost rather than a driver of business growth. Current communication and marketing efforts are conventional, technical jargon-heavy, and don't take the nuancing of these end consumers into account. These large and mid-size fleet owners and drivers come from varying educational backgrounds, often with limited understanding of the jargon, or speak local languages, different from the ones that the industry typically communicates in. With the right purpose-driven marketing, we want to empower every customer to access fleet management solutions and truly unlock its potential of safety and business profitability. My mission at LocoNav is to help build a disruptive, democratized, and accessible fleet-tech brand that millions of fleet owners and drivers across the globe trust and advocate for as their own.”

In her previous stints, Seema has been the VP and Head of Marketing at Hike building a new social future, VP Marketing at Hotstar International, Chief Marketing Officer at AJIO.com, and Head of Marketing at Mattel Toys India. She has also held various strategic brand, marketing, and sales roles at The Walt Disney Company India.

