LocoNav appoints Google's Anjali Joshi to its Board of Directors

LocoNav, a disruptive full-stack fleet-tech startup, today announced the appointment of Anjali Joshi to its Board of Directors, effective July 30, 2021. Anjali brings over 30 years of experience, including more than a decade at Google (former VP - Product Management), in building and leading large-scale product platforms. Her deep-rooted expertise will be invaluable to LocoNav, which recently raised $37M in Series B funding, to its vision of democratizing fleet technology for over 250 million commercial vehicles growing at 10% YoY, in emerging and high-growth markets.

“LocoNav is primed to disrupt the large-scale enterprise fleet-tech industry. Backed by dynamic AI and IoT-led technologies, it has rapidly transformed the lives and businesses of fleet owners across the globe. I am excited to work with Shridhar and Vidit to unlock opportunities and technology-led efficiency for LocoNav in emerging markets - the next juncture of growth for the company,” said Anjali Joshi on her appointment.

Co-Founders - Shridhar Gupta and Vidit Jain, said, “In an industry like ours, it’s important to balance practical learning with a strategic viewpoint. Anjali’s mentorship and guidance enables us to achieve just that. We are privileged to be able to draw from her decades of experience and insights. She joins us at a pivotal time as we drive expansion and strategic acquisitions to realize our vision of democratizing access to fleet technology for fleet owners and operators across emerging markets.”

Anjali also holds the Board Member position at Alteryx, Iteris, Inc, and Lattice Semiconductor. Prior to joining Google, Anjali held the Executive Vice President - Engineering position at Covad Communications.

