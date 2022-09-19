Samsung Ads India makes three senior appointments

Abhinav Dhimam has joined as Analytics and Insights Manager, Sahil Nanda has joined as Client Solutions Manager and Bushra Ansari has been named Finance and Business Operation Manager

Advertising division of Samsung Electronics Samsung Ads India has made three appointments across its sales and finance team, according to media reports.

Abhinav Dhimam has joined as Analytics and Insights Manager, Sahil Nanda has joined as Client Solutions Manager and Bushra Ansari has been named Finance and Business Operation Manager, a position created recently.

Dhimam has earlier worked with companies such as Wipro, IHS Markit and Essence and GroupM. Nanda, before joining Samsung Ads India, was leading Dentsu’s programmatic offering for Amnet India. Ansari, meanwhile, has joined with over 10 years of fin-ops experience.

On the appointments, media reports quoted Prabhvir Sahmey, Senior Director India and South East Asia at Samsung Ads, as saying, “Demand for CTV in India continues to grow, and at Samsung Ads we are focused on building a team that unlocks CTV’s full potential for advertisers in India. The new additions to the team we have announced today, bring with them valuable expertise that will further our expansion, and position, in the market.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)