Samriddh Dasgupta steps down as CMO of Heads Up For Tails

Petcare brand Heads Up For Tails’ Samriddh Dasgupta has moved on from his role as the CMO of the company. He joined HUFT in Oct 2021.

Prior to this, Dasgupta was the VP - Marketing & New Brands at Bombay Shaving Company and was a part of the core team taking multiple first-principle decisions across technology, media planning, and following through with high-impact marketing campaigns across trade and digital channels. He joined BSC as the Director - Marketing and New Initiatives in June 2020.

In his close to two decade long career, Dasgupta has also had stints with F&B brand Akiva (VP - Marketing), Aakash Digital (Head of Marketing), Times Internet (Head of Marketing - Dineout) among others.

Announcing his move on LinkedIn Dasgupta wrote, “To have had the opportunity to support pet parents become better caregivers, while empowering everyone to care for community animals is a blessing. This wasn’t a job for me. It defined me. Gave me the space to create a new me. It gave me the space to tell meaningful stories, impact behaviour, culture, commerce and conversations.”

Sharing his future plans, he says, “I’m leaving because I need to do something even bigger. As I get older, there’s a stronger, more pronounced need to work on big problems that humans are facing in the world. I believe that this is the time for me to dedicate myself to challenges that help people live their best lives and help raise the quality of life for the many.”

