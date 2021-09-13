Heads Up For Tails names Swati Mohan as Chief Business Officer

Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), a pet care brand in India since 2008, announces the appointment of Swati Mohan as Chief Business Officer. She brings with her rich experience of over two decades across Media & Entertainment, Tech, and Advertising. At Heads Up For Tails, she will be responsible for scaling growth for the company across levers of Brand & Marketing, Tech Advancements, Growth Partnerships and Product Innovation.

Rashi Sanon, Founder, Heads Up For Tails said, “We are delighted to welcome Swati to Heads Up For Tails. She is a seasoned professional with a two-decade-long track record as a proven leader and has driven profitable growth in large, multi-channel consumer businesses. She brings significant experience in growing brands, improving operating performance and customer experience, and delivering results. Under her leadership, we aim at building a stronger tech platform for all the needs of pets at every stage of their life. We look forward to working with and supporting Swati as she leads Heads Up For Tails forward on its transformational journey in realizing our vision statement - ‘For every home to experience the joys of raising pets as family’.”

The newly appointed Chief Business Officer - Heads Up For Tails, Swati Mohan said, “After years of building and scaling global Media businesses, I’m excited about this leap into the pet care industry; one that is projected to reach over USD $2B over the coming years. As a pet parent myself, it has been inspiring to have witnessed what Rashi and the team at HUFT have built through their stores, experiences and products. This is a brand with a sole mission to treat pets and their needs no less than those of any family member; making it the undisputed leader in the category. I look forward to integrating this vision into the next phase of growth where we shall infuse tech & personalisation, e-commerce, content and community to build out both the brand and business as the go-to platform for any and every pet parent need.”

An award winning leader, Mohan has many accolades to her name such as The Economic Times 40 under Forty (2019), CMO for Growth (2020), and IMPACT Women to watch out for (2018).

In her last stint, Mohan was the Head of Marketing at the global streaming giant Netflix and was part of the core leadership team in the first 3 years of operation of Netflix in India driving ~100% YOY subscriber growth and revenue market share leadership. Prior to Netflix, Mohan was at National Geographic and Fox Networks Group for 6.5yrs; where she, as Country Head, led the network to become the #1 Factual and Lifestyle network in the country. . She has an illustrious experience in the industry, with a wide spectrum of work across companies including Group M, O&M, FBC Media and Endemol.

Heads Up For Tails recently raised $37MM (~INR 277 crores) in a Series A round led by Verlinvest and Sequoia Capital India along with participation from Amitell Capital and existing investor, W&C PetTech.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)