Heads Up For Tails names Samriddh Dasgupta as Chief Marketing Officer

Heads Up For Tails (HUFT), India’s D2C pet care company since 2008, announces the appointment of Samriddh Dasgupta as Chief Marketing Officer. Dasgupta brings with him over 19 years of diverse leadership experience across sales, marketing & advertising and has worked on growing traditional and digital-first businesses across categories.

At Heads Up For Tails, he will be responsible for scaling growth across the levers of brand and marketing, partnerships, community culture and engagement, and product innovation.

Rashi Sanon, Founder, Heads Up For Tails said, “We at HUFT have always focused on building teams that are able to bring in perspectives that help us push the envelope of how we think about our business today. We are very excited to have Samriddh join us in our growth journey. In his past roles across D2C, FMCG, Content, and Media, he has a proven track record of building strong brands in large categories. Samriddh will be helping us expand our omni-channel brand presence and help take our purpose forward across various consumer touchpoints.”

The newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer - Heads Up For Tails, Samriddh Dasgupta said, “Heads Up for Tails is a formidable category creator brand in the petcare industry and I am excited to be part of their vision of becoming a trustable go-to-destination for all pet parents. Rashi and her team have built a purpose-driven and innovation-led business bringing products and services to help pets and pet parents live their best lives, together. As a part of the marketing and communications mandate, we will be focussing on combining the richness of consumer insights and data intelligence in the system. We aspire to build a content and experience bridge across the consumer journey, helping pet parents make more informed choices.”

A multi-dimensional marketer and storyteller with strong business acumen, Dasgupta has a deep understanding of D2C businesses and a proven track record of building strong and engaging brands that resonate well with the consumer and evolve organizations into revenue generators.

Prior to this appointment, Dasgupta led marketing and communications for Bombay Shaving Company as their Vice President - Marketing & New Brands, taking the brand from a stage of mid-scale growth to being recognized as a robust FMCG 2.0 player along with building multiple cross-category brands and consumer services in his tenure. Prior to that, he was Head of Marketing at Akiva Superfoods, Aakash Digital, Xynteo, a Norwegian sustainability firm, and Dineout. The first decade of his career was spent as an entrepreneur in advertising, where he supported the growth of emerging businesses across India, from sectors as diverse as education, healthcare, diagnostics, FMCG, NBFCs, pharma, footwear, and infrastructure.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)