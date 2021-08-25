Samiran Chatterjee joins JK Tech as Vice President-Operations

Former Global Head of Recruitment and Resource Management at TEOCO, Samiran Chatterjee joins the JK Tech team to head their Operations. In his role as Vice President- Operations, he will be responsible for Sales Operations, Revenue and Resource Management. Samiran brings with him 33+ years of experience across industries, of which 20+ years are in the IT industry.

In a statement from Aloke Paskar – President and CEO, JK Tech, he says “Samiran comes with vast industry knowledge and will definitely be an addition to the strong foundation that will accelerate the growth of JK Tech. With more than 3 decades of experience, he will be able to guide JK Tech along with the rest of the leaders, through this crucial transformational phase.”

Samiran was also associated with Microland, Capgemini, Mphasis, iGate among others in his earlier professional assignments. He headed diverse functions, like, Learning & Development, Business Operations & Recruitment and Capacity Planning & Management. Samiran is an alumnus of I.I.T., Kharagpur.

Talking about his new role at JK Tech, Samiran says “I am truly delighted having joined this vibrant and enthusiastic team at JK Tech. Through my role, I look forward to the opportunity, be part of the team that steers JK Tech to its full potential and to achieve operational efficiency.”

