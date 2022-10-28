Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate appoints Jaspreet Oberoi as Vice President

Oberoi’s most recent stint was with Ogilvy India where she was the Director of Client Services

Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate, the digital agency from L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, has appointed Jaspreet Oberoi as Vice President. In her new role, Jaspreet will play a vital part in driving new business growth and strengthening client relationships at the agency.

She will report directly to Charles Victor, COO, Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.

Jaspreet Oberoi brings with her a wealth of industry and international brand experience that spans over 14 years across the functions of integrated marketing, advertising and digital transformation. A thorough professional with deep technology roots leading multiple teams, she has spearheaded transformational change and championed success for multiple brands like Procter & Gamble, Vodafone, DBS Bank, HSBC, Bombay Dyeing, and Idea Cellular among others, the company said.

Her most recent stint was with Ogilvy India where she was the Director of Client Services managing multiple projects including the launch of the new global brand Vi (formerly Vodafone) during Covid19. Oberoi was also deeply involved with managing numerous events for Vodafone such as Comic Con, and Codefest with HackerEarth and worked on award-winning campaigns.

Welcoming her to the agency, Charles Victor, COO – Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate said: “Jaspreet was such a strong pillar in her previous stint, managing the largest digital business back then almost single-handedly. I have watched her grow through the years and believe that talent like her will be an integral part of the agency’s future. She also perfectly reflects the agency’s ownership ethos, having had it hardwired into her during her formative years here. Personally, I am thrilled to have her back in my leadership team and unleash her incredibly positive spirit throughout the agency.”

Apart from Ogilvy, Jaspreet’s career span also includes leadership experiences working with L&K Saatchi and Saatchi, Accenture, Gozoop, 4am worldwide (formerly Tag Vinnatti) and Asentech where she has also successfully launched several noteworthy campaigns; including at Olympics and Guinness World Record events. With her digital marketing expertise, she’s been leading change across international markets from Asia, Australia, New Zealand, to North America (USA & Canada) to Europe where she was recognised for award-winning and industry-shaping work.

Commenting on her appointment and the opportunity ahead, Oberoi stated: “Having successfully partnered with global brands in their growth and transformation journeys over the past decade, I am stoked to be working with the leadership group that is boldly championing forward and is ready to accelerate the digital transformation agenda. This is an exciting opportunity with an organization that deeply resonates with my core values and has provided me with an ideal environment to lead across platforms and borders. I am so looking forward to the next chapter with Saatchi & Saatchi Propagate.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)