Ritika Taneja to head e-comm at GroupM India
Taneja will be based out Gurgaon and report to Atique Kazi
GroupM India announces the appointment of Ritika Taneja as Head of E-commerce.
In this role, Ritika will be leading the e-commerce product offerings to clients and will also be responsible at co-creating the e-commerce vision and strategy charter for GroupM India. Ritika comes with a diverse experience in the e-commerce and offline retail space. As a digital business leader, she has experience in engaging with consumer tech companies. She joins the GroupM India team with proven track record of building successful consumer-centric brands and businesses.
Atique Kazi, President - Data, Performance and Digital Products, GroupM India said, “There is a growing importance of strengthening e-commerce practices for brands in today’s digital economy and e-commerce has transformed the ways in which businesses are done in India. Ritika’s appointment is a part of our continued investment in talent, especially in areas of enormous growth opportunities, like e-commerce. With the kind of extensive knowledge in this vertical that Ritika brings to the table, I am certain that we will continue to make the e-commerce practice a GroupM differentiator for our clients and brands.”
In her career spanning over 17 years, Ritika has spent a large part working in the online and offline retail space. Her experience also includes working on several international brands managing and growing their brand portfolios.
Ritika Taneja, Head of E-commerce, GroupM India said, “I am ecstatic to be a part of the GroupM family. The e-commerce landscape is evolving massively and there is a need for brands to advance their e-commerce strategies with this changing landscape and consumer behavior. GroupM provides a unique environment for leading the e-commerce sector that is transforming brands and helping the drive new trends in the country. I look forward to closely working with the leadership and help our clients on e-commerce opportunities by creating services and product offerings.”
Ritika will be based out Gurgaon and report to Atique Kazi, President - Data, Performance and Digital Products, GroupM India, and closely work with Toni Ruotanen, Head of E-commerce services GroupM APAC.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube