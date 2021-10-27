Ritika Taneja to head e-comm at GroupM India

GroupM India announces the appointment of Ritika Taneja as Head of E-commerce.

In this role, Ritika will be leading the e-commerce product offerings to clients and will also be responsible at co-creating the e-commerce vision and strategy charter for GroupM India. Ritika comes with a diverse experience in the e-commerce and offline retail space. As a digital business leader, she has experience in engaging with consumer tech companies. She joins the GroupM India team with proven track record of building successful consumer-centric brands and businesses.

Atique Kazi, President - Data, Performance and Digital Products, GroupM India said, “There is a growing importance of strengthening e-commerce practices for brands in today’s digital economy and e-commerce has transformed the ways in which businesses are done in India. Ritika’s appointment is a part of our continued investment in talent, especially in areas of enormous growth opportunities, like e-commerce. With the kind of extensive knowledge in this vertical that Ritika brings to the table, I am certain that we will continue to make the e-commerce practice a GroupM differentiator for our clients and brands.”

In her career spanning over 17 years, Ritika has spent a large part working in the online and offline retail space. Her experience also includes working on several international brands managing and growing their brand portfolios.

Ritika Taneja, Head of E-commerce, GroupM India said, “I am ecstatic to be a part of the GroupM family. The e-commerce landscape is evolving massively and there is a need for brands to advance their e-commerce strategies with this changing landscape and consumer behavior. GroupM provides a unique environment for leading the e-commerce sector that is transforming brands and helping the drive new trends in the country. I look forward to closely working with the leadership and help our clients on e-commerce opportunities by creating services and product offerings.”

Ritika will be based out Gurgaon and report to Atique Kazi, President - Data, Performance and Digital Products, GroupM India, and closely work with Toni Ruotanen, Head of E-commerce services GroupM APAC.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)