Ritesh Arora is Head of Business Affairs at Sony Pictures International Productions, India

Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP) has elevated Ritesh Arora as the Head of Business Affairs. Arora will manage the commercials and acquisition of projects at SPIP India and also work towards maximum revenue potential.



With over two decades of experience across exhibition, distribution and content acquisition, Arora has been with Sony Pictures since 2015 and was most recently handling commercials and acquisitions at the studio.



Says Arora, "It will be really exciting to look at new business development opportunities and also align them to the financial and growth targets of the company. Sony Pictures International Productions has made huge strides in India and to now deliver even more diverse and multilingual stories to Indian audiences across all formats is our dream.”



He will report to Lada Guruden Singh, General Manager & Head of Sony Pictures International Productions (SPIP) India.



Sony Pictures International Productions, co-headed by Shebnem Askin and Michael Rifkin, is the local-language production arm of Sony Pictures Entertainment’s Motion Picture Group.

