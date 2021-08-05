Reebok India Head of Digital Marketing Himanshi Tandon bids adieu
Her eight-year stint at Reebok ended in June
Reebok India Head of Digital Marketing Himanshi Tandon has bid adieu to the sportswear brand. Her eight-year stint at Reebok ended in June.
“After 8 years at the Adidas group, last month I bid farewell to a company I deeply admire, two brands I deeply love, and people who I deeply cherish! Having got the opportunity to build and grow across marketing, digital and eCommerce teams across India, Israel and Emerging Markets, I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing set of leaders, team, or friends at work,” Tandon said in a LinkedIn post.
As Head of Digital Marketing, Tandon's main goal was to keep Reebok India ahead of the curve in terms of innovative ad/content formats. She was also responsible for designing brand campaigns led by social, leading the traffic-driving initiatives for the brand for its own e-commerce besides driving sell-outs on e-com partner platforms through relevant and targeted media buys.
Tandon was also tasked with creating a strong authenticator/influencer marketing strategy for Reebok Performance & Classic to drive consistent brand heat and drive traction for multiple drops.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Reebok india Himanshi Tandon Head of Digital Marketing advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement