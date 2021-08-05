Reebok India Head of Digital Marketing Himanshi Tandon bids adieu

Reebok India Head of Digital Marketing Himanshi Tandon has bid adieu to the sportswear brand. Her eight-year stint at Reebok ended in June.

“After 8 years at the Adidas group, last month I bid farewell to a company I deeply admire, two brands I deeply love, and people who I deeply cherish! Having got the opportunity to build and grow across marketing, digital and eCommerce teams across India, Israel and Emerging Markets, I couldn’t have asked for a more amazing set of leaders, team, or friends at work,” Tandon said in a LinkedIn post.





As Head of Digital Marketing, Tandon's main goal was to keep Reebok India ahead of the curve in terms of innovative ad/content formats. She was also responsible for designing brand campaigns led by social, leading the traffic-driving initiatives for the brand for its own e-commerce besides driving sell-outs on e-com partner platforms through relevant and targeted media buys.

Tandon was also tasked with creating a strong authenticator/influencer marketing strategy for Reebok Performance & Classic to drive consistent brand heat and drive traction for multiple drops.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)