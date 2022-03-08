Cleartrip celebrates women-run businesses with #PutHerOnTheMap initiative

As the world commemorates Women’s Day, Cleartrip has kickstarted an initiative to celebrate the incredible contribution of some women who have made travel memorable in India. The brand has launched its latest campaign #PutHerOnTheMap. Cleartrip will share their stories through its platforms and make them discoverable by encouraging travellers to share stories of similar women-led businesses who have made their travel experience across the country more memorable.

As part of this newly launched initiative, Cleartrip identifies women-run businesses that directly operate in the travel and tourism industry and those who are indirectly dependent or contributing to the industry to earn their livelihood. Cleartrip, will provide a platform to women entrepreneurs across India to share the soul-stirring stories of their business and unique offerings, giving you an opportunity to experience their services the next time you travel to their city.

Speaking on the initiative, Himanshi Tandon, Director and Head of Brand Marketing at Cleartrip, said, “We come across women-led businesses during every travel journey, but have never truly acknowledged the joy they bring to our travel experience. Through this campaign, we want to celebrate the contribution of these women by sharing their stories and encourage others to follow suit. We want this initiative to be a movement that will make these women-led businesses across India more discoverable and create a community for curating and showcasing their inspiring stories.”

