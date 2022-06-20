Rediffusion names Sreeparna Gupta as Branch Head & Head of Client Servicing for Kolkata

Gupta has over a decade of experience in Kolkata’s advertising and marketing communications sector

Rediffusion has appointed Sreeparna Gupta to join its Kolkata office as Branch Head & Head of Client Servicing.

Gupta has over a decade of experience in advertising and marketing communications in Kolkata. She started her career in advertising with Rediffusion and subsequently worked with other leading agencies and brands in the city.

She has many firsts to her career where her role has been integral to building new brands. These include the launch of STAR Jalsa and the channel’s top shows; launch of EiSamay, Times of India Group’s first Bengali newspaper.

Gupta has worked across multiple categories like Media,

E-Commerce, Construction, RealEstate, Jewelry and FMCG. Her portfolio as a communications professional is rich with names like Tata Steel, ITC, Times of India, ABP, STAR TV and Century Ply.

“I am excited to be back where I began. Rediffusion is like a ‘reboot’ for me where I gear up to embrace fresh challenges, new opportunities and most of all, rich learning experiences,” said Gupta on joining Rediffusion from Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata.

“The coming in of Sreeparna will further strengthen our Kolkata office. It is good to have someone so young and driven on the team. Sreeparna’s mandate for Rediffusion Kolkata is to raise the creative bar, and provide cerebral leadership on our brands in the Eastern market,” said Ruchira Raina, Executive Director, South & East for Rediffusion.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)