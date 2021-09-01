Rajeev Dhal quits ZEE5

Rajeev Dhal, the Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of ZEE5, is exiting ZEEL-owned video streaming platform in September. Dhal had stepped down as CRO in June and is currently on his 90-day notice period. He had joined ZEE5 in April 2020.

It is pertinent to note that former Disney+ Hotstar EVP — Ad Sales Gaurav Kanwal has been roped in by ZEE5 as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) Digital and Small & Medium Businesses (SMB) South Asia.



As the CRO, Dhal was responsible for driving common vision across sales, ad tech and data enrichment practice offering innovative, sharply targeted and scalable ad solutions to brands. ZEE5 has grown by 2x in terms of monthly active viewers and ARR during the last one year.



Previously, he was the CRO for SHAREit where he established teams and business across India, SE Asia, Middle East and Africa. Prior to SHAREit he was leading the Revenue function at Dailyhunt where he was instrumental in evangelizing the Indic advertising demand across leading brands and agencies.



He has worked across advertising & media companies of WPP for a decade. He is an alumnus of MICA, Ahmedabad.

