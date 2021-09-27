Qoruz appoints Vishnu Kanth Gokul as President of Sales

Influencer marketing company Qoruz has appointed Vishnu Kanth Gokul as their President of Sales. In this role, he will be responsible to carve out the next phase of growth of influencer marketing in India.

Prior to joining Qoruz, Vishnu worked as Regional Sales Head west at Cricbuzz, where he was responsible for revenue generation for the region and was instrumental in making Cricbuzz the most sought-after brand amongst agencies and clients in the west market.

Gokul is a professional and sales leader with an experience of more than 20+ years in sales.

Praanesh Bhuvaneshwar, CEO & Co-Founder at Qoruz, said “At Qoruz we are building the next-gen influencer marketing solutions. We have always pioneered Influencer Marketing in India since 2015. We have been working 24x7 since inception to upgrade the Influencer Marketing game for every marketer and make it more accessible. We have not just experimented but have significantly grown across SME/ enterprise etc. Vishu joining in will help us go the extra mile to get one step closer to our goal.”

Welcoming him aboard, Priya Vivek, the Managing Partner at Qoruz said “We are delighted and excited to welcome Vishnu, as he will bring a fresh perspective to the table. His business acumen combined with his industry experience is exactly what we needed for our planned growth here on, and we are glad to have him on board.”

Vishnu Kanth Gokul said “I am excited to begin this stint with Qoruz. A young team of digital enthusiasts in the booming business of influencer marketing, Quorz is building breakthrough solutions in this space. In my new role I aim to accelerate the demand for such solutions not only in India but also globally.”

The Indian influencer marketing industry is estimated to reach a value of Rs 900 crore by the end of 2021. Furthermore,the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 25% till 2025 to reach a size of Rs 2,200 crore.

