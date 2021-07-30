Priyanka Mehra quits Havas Group as Chief Marketing Officer

Mehra was associated with the company for nearly three years

Priyanka Mehra has quit Havas Group India as its Chief Marketing Officer.

She was associated with the company for nearly three years.

Announcing her resignation in an email, Mehra wrote "I would like to thank you for all your support extended to me in my eventful journey at Havas Group of nearly three years as I will be moving out of my role as Chief Marketing Officer Havas Group India."

A media professional with more than 17 years of experience in the media and marketing arena, she has worked at Creativeland Asia as Editor-in-chief, Content Marketing and as Associate Editor at exchange4media wherein she was spearheading the Group’s flagship property exchange4media.com, prior to this.

Mehra also has varied experience across brand verticals, including luxury and e-commerce in content consulting, marketing and brand management.

