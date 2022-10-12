Preyal Daru joins Magna Global as Head of Investments, Singapore

Daru was previously with Interactive Avenues for 12 years

Published: Oct 12, 2022 10:14 AM  | 1 min read
Preyal Daru

Preyal Daru has announced his departure from IPG Mediabrands after a 12-year stint at the organisation. He announced through a LinkedIn post that he has joined Magna Global as Head of Investments, Singapore.

An experienced media professional with a background in marketing and advertising, Daru was previously the Associate Vice President, Media at Interactive Avenues. He has handled various portfolios during his stint there.

Prior to that, he was with IPG's Reprise Media as Director of Planning and Buying.

