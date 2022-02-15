Prathyusha Agarwal moves on from ZEEL

Agarwal, who was Chief Consumer Officer and Data Officer at ZEEL, will be joining Byju's

Prathyusha Agarwal has stepped down as Chief Consumer Officer and Data Officer at ZEEL after a stint of 5 years, as per media reports.

Agarwal reportedly will be joining Byju's.

Before ZEEL, she was with Tata UniStore and HUL in leadership positions. She was Head-Marketing at TataUniStoreLtd -Tata’s ecommerce venture. Agarwal was VP-Marketing and Analytics at HDFC Life. She was also with HUL over 5 years.

Agarwal has over 20 years' experience of working with companies across sectors like FMCG, Consulting, Insurance, and Media & Entertainment.

