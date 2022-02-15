Prathyusha Agarwal moves on from ZEEL

Agarwal, who was Chief Consumer Officer and Data Officer at ZEEL, will be joining Byju's

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 15, 2022 4:58 PM
ZEEL

Prathyusha Agarwal has stepped down as Chief Consumer Officer and Data Officer at ZEEL after a stint of 5 years, as per media reports. 

Agarwal reportedly will be joining Byju's.

Before ZEEL, she was with Tata UniStore and HUL in leadership positions. She was Head-Marketing at TataUniStoreLtd -Tata’s ecommerce venture. Agarwal was VP-Marketing and Analytics at HDFC Life. She was also with HUL over 5 years. 

Agarwal has over 20 years' experience of working with companies across sectors like FMCG, Consulting, Insurance, and Media & Entertainment.

