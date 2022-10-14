Pooja Jauhari quits as Group CEO of VMLY&R India, Saurabh Saksena to take over

Jauhari has not revealed her future plans, but has stated that she intends to retire from advertisement and experiment with something new

Pooja Jauhari has stepped down from her role as Group CEO of VMLY&R India. She was one of the co-founders of The Glitch, which had merged with VML&R in 2020.

Saurabh Saksena of Red Fuse Communications will take over from Jauhari.

She announced her resignation through a LinkedIn Post.

"11 beautiful years of being part of building The Glitch with Varun, Rohit + my brilliant colleagues and friends. 5 years of that spent driving it’s integration within Mark Read ‘s brave new WPP & 1 year of that spent in leading 4 companies to create 1 big, diverse and prominent new VMLY&R India lead by a smashing EXCO, the perfect home for Glitch.

My work is not complete, as over the course of this year and some part of next year I will continue to work with the exco to drive what VMLY&R is known for, delivering a connected marketing ecosystem for our clients.

My role was and is to ensure stability and growth for both Glitch and the newly formed VMLY&R. When this is completed I will move on to the next phase of my life and handover to my friend and colleague Saurabh Saksena”

Back in March, Jauhari took over from former Group CEO Anil Nair who went on to pursue new opportunities.

About her future plans, she wrote: “Post this, as planned, retirement from advertising and experimenting with something new is on the cards.”

This month, co-founders of The Glitch Rohit Raj and Varun Duggirala had also announced their exit.

