Pocket FM ropes in Ankket Jain as VP, Manish Nagar as Agency Relationship Head

Audio OTT platform Pocket FM has appointed Ankket Jain as Vice President, Creative Solutions, and Manish Nagar as Agency Relationship Head. It intends to bolster its revenue and propel the monetization team to reinforce its number one position in the market. Pocket FM has more than 25 million users & 2 billion monthly listening minutes and plans to continue driving growth by offering more audio content across formats.

As Vice President, Creative solutions, Ankket Jain will oversee the revenue & creative solutions for the company nationally. With over 17 years of experience in the advertising and media industry, Ankket is an idea man with a genetic predisposition towards entrepreneurship blended with outstanding domain expertise. Manish Nagar, a well-versed professional, will join Ankket as the Agency Relationship Head, India, to identify growth opportunities, drive awareness and monetization for Pocket FM.

Commenting on the announcement, Rohan Nayak, Co-founder and CEO at Pocket FM, said, “In line with Pocket FM’s growth strategy, we continue to strengthen our team. We believe that they will be instrumental in defining and executing the company's strategic ambitions, vision, and roadmap for accomplishing its commercial objectives. We are delighted to have Ankket and Manish in our leadership team. The synergies of these two industry leaders resonate with our brand’s commitment to building a robust online audio ecosystem with captivating and inspiring content. We are confident that their profound industrial knowledge will help us intensify our visibility and solicit new business growth.”

Ankket has provided several industry-first concepts and strategies to some of the most notable and renowned brands in India to help them accomplish their vision. Prior to Pocket FM, Ankket was heading a dynamic team as the National Head of Client Solutions at RED FM where he helped them with award-winning ideas and impactful client-led brand promotions. His proficiency and excellence in his work have been well-received and acknowledged by key industry leaders and institutes.

Manish has over 20 years of experience in distinct conceptualization along with efficient media buying and trading for print, radio, and digital across the media industry. He is known for his innovative ways of thinking supplemented by sound communication skills that enable him to negotiate terms with media partners and clients. Earlier in his career, he was National Cluster Head at GroupM, the world’s leading media investment company.

Pocket FM has witnessed an exponential growth of 5x in the last 6 months and with these additions, the company intends on taking its business to soaring heights.

