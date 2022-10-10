Pocket Aces elevates Vinay Pillai as Head of Strategy

Pocket Aces has elevated Vinay Pillai to the dual position of Head of Strategy along with being the Head of Clout. Pillai joined Pocket Aces in 2020 to scale Clout, its influencer management business.

Commenting on his new position, Pillai shared, "I am extremely excited to take up this crucial additional responsibility to shape our strategic direction along with Aditi. Leading Clout over the last few years has been an absolute pleasure and I have thoroughly enjoyed building it from scratch to a market leader today with an amazing team. Additionally, I look forward to now working with Pocket Aces’ finest leaders across other business units in helping them scale our company to even greater heights. We have prided ourselves in always doing things in a data-backed way with a huge impetus on innovation. I feel honoured to now get to contribute in a Pocket Aces wide central capacity with our stellar young team and would like to thank Aditi for the opportunity.”

Commenting on the appointment, Aditi Shrivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, Pocket Aces, said, “For the Head of Strategy role, I wanted someone who will work alongside me to add to our vision for taking our cutting-edge media business to the next level. Vinay is a non-linear thinker. He has founder blood, as well as a blend of consulting and operational experience. These give him a unique vantage point on how to take on incumbents, while also the hard operational expertise of scaling businesses on the ground with growing teams. Vinay has done an excellent job scaling Clout, and I’m excited to see him in this enhanced role. Vinay will be working closely with the rest of our management team, who will take the lead to put our strategic direction into action.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)