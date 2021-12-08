Pocket Aces elevates Vidyuth Bhandary as Studio Head, Dice Media

Digital media entertainment company Pocket Aces has announced the elevation of Vidyuth Bhandary to Studio Head, Dice Media.

“Bhandary joined Pocket Aces in 2020 as Vice President, Content Production & Design, where he spearheaded and scaled up the company’s in-house production and post-production capabilities. In his new capacity, Bhandary will lead the expansion of Pocket Aces’ long-form studio Dice Media, driving strategy, P&L, and OTT relationships,” the company said.

“The natural progression to this larger role is a credit to his strategic leadership, successfully scaling up Pocket Aces’ content production and post-production capabilities. Pocket Aces has been one of the only content companies to not stop production at all during the

COVID-19 pandemic - the short form shoots were promptly moved to a shoot-from-home setting, and over 10 long-form shows have been shot with gold-standard safety on sets and delivered to various platforms since the ﬁrst lockdown,” they said further.

With over two decades of deep experience in media & entertainment, Vidyuth has held key leadership roles with some of the largest media conglomerates like STAR India, The Times Group, Fremantlemedia Asia, Turner International India, Reliance Entertainment, and MX Player.

Commenting on the appointment, Aditi Srivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, Pocket Aces, said, “We are scaling up Dice Media to become one of the most highly acclaimed long-form studios in the country. We are working on shows across OTT platforms, genres, languages and formats - you will see Hindi dramas, regional language shows, audio

shows, and very soon - movies coming from us. I am excited to see Vidyuth take up the Studio Head role and work with our excellent team to spearhead Dice Media into this next phase of growth.”

Bhandary said, “I am excited to take on my new role at Pocket Aces, at a time where Dice Media is poised for accelerated growth. Having successfully established ourselves in the young adult segment with diﬀerentiated & unique oﬀerings, we at Dice Media are now focused on developing larger shows with leading OTT platforms, across genres, languages, formats and borders. In parallel, we will work closely with international content companies to deliver on our promise of solving boredom by bringing the most-watched content across the world to our viewers. I am looking forward to working along with the steller Dice team at Pocket Aces as we continue to break new ground and push boundaries, yet remain relatable and relevant with our innovative content oﬀering."

