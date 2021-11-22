Plum appoints Abhishek Agrawal as Chief Business Officer, Digital

Prior to this, he was leading the fledgling e-commerce vertical for ITC across foods, personal care and FMCG, covering 30 brands with over 1,000 SKUs

Continuing its expansion in the D2C sector, Plum – a home-grown, 100% vegan, PETA certified, clean beauty brand has appointed Abhishek Agrawal as Chief Business Officer, Digital. Abhishek brings strong channel understanding, business building skills and team leadership to Plum.

With over 150 SKUs across skincare, haircare, makeup, bath & body as well male care (through brand PHY), Plum has steadily built its customer base on both online and offline platforms. In addition to being among the top new-age beauty brands online, the brand also now reaches over 225 towns and cities in India, through 850+ assisted outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted outlets - growing month-on-month. It is also one of the few new-age beauty brands to have crossed an annualized revenue run rate of Rs. 200 crores. Recently, the company also announced the opening of its first ever exclusive offline store in Mumbai.

Abhishek joins Plum with a rich experience of 15+ years across Sales and Marketing, Category Management and P&L, Business Planning, Supply Chain & Network Design, Client and Account management. In his last stint, he was leading the fledgling e-commerce vertical for ITC across Foods, Personal Care and FMCG, covering 30 brands with over 1,000 SKUs. An alumnus of IIT Kanpur, he has pursued B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering in 2006 followed by an MBA from ISB in 2013.

Speaking on the development, Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder Plum said, “We're delighted to welcome Abhishek to Plum to lead our digital businesses, including our D2C vertical. Given the tremendously exciting growth path ahead, we look forward to leveraging Abhishek's expertise in business building and team leadership to build something we all can be proud of”.

On his appointment, Abhishek Agrawal, CBO (Digital), Plum said, “I’m incredibly excited about this leap into the D2C beauty and personal care space. I look forward to bring in my expertise and leverage it to accelerate brand’s vision of establishing Plum as the most preferred clean beauty brand.”

Founded in 2013, the brand is driven by a strong leadership & investor team focused on building value for - People, the Planet, and Profit-sharing participants. Plum is also among the fastest growing BPC brands on key marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Myntra. In September 2021, the brand strengthened their leadership by adding a new CMO and CFO to the team.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)