Planet Marathi OTT ropes in Shailesh Amonkar & Darshan Gangakhedkar as Strategic Advisors

Marathi OTT platform, Planet Marathi OTT, a Vistas Media Capital Company, has announced two new appointments, Shailesh Amonkar and Darshan Gangakhedkar in the roles of Strategic Advisors. They will assume responsibilities of mentoring and guiding the team on monetisation and strategy for the fast-expanding company and its various departments.

“The focus is on appointing effective mentors who will steer and back pivotal decisions with their in-depth insight and command developed through years of market experience. With three decades of core experience in revenue generation and brand building, Shailesh Amonkar considers himself both a marketing and sales person at heart. Having worked with media conglomerates like The Times Of India Group and Sakal Media Group, Amonkar has also worked in new media and new product development. His specialities include building and monetisation of audiences and communities. Amonkar is an entrepreneur who runs Kemistry Media Solutions, a media consulting firm,” the company said.

Commenting on his appointment, Amonkar said “Planet Marathi OTT has surpassed expectations with its spectacular performance and ingenious ideas in concept and marketing. It will be an honour to guide as well as learn from these great minds both fresh and experienced, all of whom are brimming with ideas for the firm”

A media sales expert, Darshan Gangakhedkar is an entrepreneur and media personnel. He comes with 20 years of extensive experience and has won many accolades in the media sales space throughout his time in the industry. He has worked with prominent regional media businesses including Hindi language media houses, Nava Bharat and Raj Express and leading Marathi language daily Sakal from the prestigious Sakal Media Group. Gangakhedkar’s comprehensive knowledge of language industries and exceptional skills in active media sales make him a great mentor asset.

Speaking on his appointment, he said “It is always great to be surrounded by teams who are willing to push boundaries. I have been following Planet Marathi OTT’s outstanding trajectory closely and it will be exciting to work on developing this business further taking it to newer heights”

Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder and Head, Planet Marathi OTT shared “We are happy to announce that we will have the guidance of two exceptional names in the field of media, brand and sales, both Shailesh Amonkar and Darshan Gangakhedkar. Planet Marathi OTT needs the expertise of these talents to draw out bigger goals and set out in the right direction to achieve them. Our teams will work to develop products, revenue streams, branding and audience engagement in the OTT space under the guidance of these professionals”

