IdeateLabs launches Planet Marathi OTT

IdeateLabs, an independent full-service marketing company, successfully launched Planet Marathi OTT, the world’s first Marathi OTT, earlier last week, in a stellar event inaugurated by Madhuri Dixit Nene.

The agency conceptualized and executed the entire event end-to-end, which was streamed live. From the clean lines of the logo to the #MadhuriAaliMaheri launch campaign, to the print and other mainline media campaigns, the digital and social campaigns, the press engagement, the audience interaction, the influencer and content strategy, every aspect was ideated and rolled out.

Renowned artists from Marathi entertainment industry like Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonalee Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav and others actively participated.

Akshay Bardapurkar, Head & Founder, Planet Marathi OTT, said, "We are thrilled with the success of the launch and that it was graced by none other than Madhuri Dixit. Ideate has been a great partner from the early stages, and we are glad to have them on board to take our brand to Marathi audiences worldwide. Well-thought-out and carefully actioned, the attention to detail and nuances brought forth emotions from Madhuri as well as all the celebrities attending the launch. We believe the wide variety of content on the platform will be appealing to the Marathi as well as the non-Marathi audiences across India and the globe."

"It was a delightful experience for Team IdeateLabs to conceptualize and execute this one-of-a-kind brand launch. The regional content industry is booming and expanding its foothold in the global markets, to which the Planet Marathi OTT launch is true testimony. Great content is readily consumed and helps make a story universal. The channel will allow India's diverse culture to be enjoyed globally. We are looking forward to introducing extensive content offerings from the Planet Marathi stables and building conversations for the channel", continued Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs.

The launch event was a huge success which led to over one lakh app downloads in a matter of days. Planet Marathi OTT has a rich blend of Marathi content such as movies, talk shows, concerts, karaoke, and its planned original web series.

