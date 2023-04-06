Pidilite's Chief Marketing Officer Vinay Subramanyam moves on

Insight Enterprises has announced the appointment of Mohan Subrahmanya as its new India country leader.

Subrahmanya will report to Stan Lequin, president, Insight Solutions, and be responsible for growing India as the key global delivery centre for Insight that will cater to the cloud solutions business and Cloud Academy centre of excellence for talent development, among other things, the company said.

"I am pleased to formally welcome Mohan to Insight,” said Lequin. “As an IT leader with a passion for data-driven decision-making, his vast knowledge and skills will be instrumental in driving Insight’s growth in the region. Our India team is a key part of our success as we work to realise our ambition of becoming the leading Solutions Integrator. With the recent acquisition of Hanu, we have experienced significant growth in India since we started this journey, and we are eager to see what the future holds under Mohan’s strong leadership abilities.”

Prior to joining Insight, Mohan held multiple leadership roles at Atos, including managing the application modernization services practice, spanning 40 countries, and served as the Group Authoritative advisor for the Modern Digital Platforms business. He also managed the Microsoft relationship for Atos.

On joining Insight, Mohan said: “I’m positively delighted to take on this role of India country leader for Insight. India holds tremendous potential for Insight and will be central to Insight’s growth story over the next few years. The entire leadership team is committed to supporting the great teammates in India whose work is born in the cloud, and we will continue to bolster our capabilities through both organic and inorganic growth.”

With 25 years of experience in the IT industry, Mohan brings expertise in business management, strategic planning, innovation and portfolio management, and service delivery to Insight. An alumnus of executive education programs from INSEAD, Wharton and HEC Paris, he also holds a bachelor’s in engineering from B.M.S. College of Engineering. He has worked with several multinational and Indian companies, including Siemens, Tech Mahindra, Patni (now part of Capgemini) and Bell Laboratories.