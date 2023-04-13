P&G’s Aditya Madhavan elevated as APAC Brand Director, Digital Commerce & Media - Haircare

The Singapore-headquartered publishing platform Connected to India has brought on board Sanchita Guha as editor of ConnectedtoIndia.com (CtoI). Based in India, the editor will report to founder and CEO Himanshu Verma and will drive content strategy to broaden and deepen the reach of the news platform among the Indian diaspora across the world.

Commenting on the appointment, Himanshu Verma said, “Our vision is to become the definitive platform for Indian diaspora worldwide. We have taken solid strides in this direction over the past few years. With Sachita helming the editorial team, I am confident of consolidating our presence both in terms of traffic and quality of content. Sanchita is a highly respected journalist with a varied and long experience in the media industry and I am very excited about working with her.”

Sanchita Guha began her career as a journalist in New Delhi, and has worked all over India since then with several of the leading media houses. She said of her new role, “I hope to do full justice to the range of current affairs pertaining to Indians and impacting Indians — both non-resident Indians (NRIs) and people of Indian origin (PIOs) — across the world. The CtoI team will strive to always put the spotlight on the great achievements of Indians, NRIs and PIOs, who are now making headlines on a daily basis.”

She added, “The specificity of the website means that in every category of news, be it politics, entertainment, or lifestyle, the Indian voice will be heard, rising above the information noise. We shall be the platform that the Government of India or the private sector comes to first when they want to address the Indian diaspora, and vice versa.”

The Internet generation would naturally be one of the most important readership segments for CtoI, said Sanchita. “Apart from the vast Indian diaspora already present in our key target markets, India itself has one of the largest youth (under-26) populations in the world. This is a segment that is very open to studying overseas, settling abroad, integrating extremely well wherever they are, and yet remaining closely linked to the country of origin, taking a keen interest in Indian politics, culture, development — and this segment consumes news largely through the digital medium. We want to tap into this huge consumer base, taking the connection to the next level, where we become an indispensable part of these readers’ lives.”